The Ariel Atom and KTM X-Bow have a new opponent.
Founded by brothers Guillermo and Iker Echeverria, Mexico-based Vehicles Of Ultra-Lightweight And High Performance first appeared on the automotive map back in 2013 when it debuted the 05 track toy. A meaner version, dubbed 05RR, was unveiled at the 2016 Goodwood Festival of Speed, but it’s only now the production version is making the Internet rounds.
Similar in philosophy with the Ariel Atom, the KTM X-Bow, and Caterham, the 2019 VUHL 05RR is an evolution of the original car and packs an extra 115 horsepower and 73 pound-feet (100 Newton-meters) of torque. The grand total from the Ford-sourced 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine is a meaty 400 hp and that helps the lightweight machine reach 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in 2.7 seconds before topping out at 158 mph (255 kph).
It may have a road-legal status, but the 05RR is all about having fun on a track, which is why VUHL is going to sell the car with an assortment of upgrades tailored to the circuit. Goodies include slick tires, bespoke suspension setup, not to mention a limited-slip differential and special tuning of the steering for track use. To make the car more nimble and agile, VUHL has lowered the engine’s position to reduce the center of gravity by 50 millimeters (1.96 inches).
Pricing details have not been disclosed, but VUHL is already selling the 05RR at home in Mexico as well as in Europe and the United States. For what it’s worth, there’s a built-to-order listing at Bespoke Performance in the U.K. where the 05RR is available for £95,995, which works out to approximately $123,700 at current exchange rates.
Source: VUHL
Vuhl 05RR
VUHL, the road-legal lightweight supercar manufacturer, has unveiled its groundbreaking new car - the 05RR - to an exclusive audience in Mexico City.
With the performance credentials to rivals its competitors, VUHL's heavily-uprated 05RR is a masterclass in power, finesse and grip. Almost every element has been enhanced from the brand's first iteration, the 05; offering the ultimate driving experience on the racetrack and the road.
Weight has been reduced by 65kg to a maximum dry weight of 660kg and its distribution has markedly improved. Power and torque output has increased by 115bhp and 100Nm respectively, whilst power-to-weight is upped by 200bhp/tonne to a total of 600bhp/tonne. A lightweight flywheel, lighter race clutch and full carbon wheels have significantly reduced rotational inertia and boosted engine performance in the 05RR, allowing it to reach 60mph in just 2.7 seconds from standstill.
Mechanically, a lower powertrain position has allowed the 05RR's centre of gravity to lower 50mm which, combined with a sequential paddle shift gearbox, limited slip differential and a track-focused suspension and steering system, offers grip in excess. Customers will also have the option to receive bespoke track-specific suspension setup and slick tyres.
Interior improvements have been made to the dashboard and the air intake to offer those in the cockpit the most engaging driving experience. The exterior aesthetics have added to the chassis' overall performance a large single-plane rear wing and carbon wheels playing a role in the car's resounding and aggressive enhancements.
An all-new high downforce setup on the 05RR affords the driver confidence on the throttle when cornering. The aerodynamic balance, combined with the shift in weight distribution of 4% harnesses an total 1.8G of lateral acceleration.
Several years of intense development from VUHL's team of international engineers have yielded a supercar that is not just beautiful to look at and efficient aerodynamically, but one that boasts the highest power-to-weight ratio within its market.
Iker Echeverria, VUHL Technical Director, said: "The VUHL 05RR is here. More exciting, more engaging and faster than ever before, this car is a real milestone in our company's development. We have been listening to feedback, done some learning and quietly developing and evolving our offering for a number of years. The result is truly remarkable, a car that is devoid of restraint and an improvement in almost every area.
"We are so proud to unveil the VUHL 05RR, a perfect race car for the road, to an exclusive audience here in our home city of Mexico City. We look forward to showing the world what our remarkable lightweight cars are capable of at the Race of Champions."