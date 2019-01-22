Hide press release Show press release

Vuhl 05RR

VUHL, the road-legal lightweight supercar manufacturer, has unveiled its groundbreaking new car - the 05RR - to an exclusive audience in Mexico City.

With the performance credentials to rivals its competitors, VUHL's heavily-uprated 05RR is a masterclass in power, finesse and grip. Almost every element has been enhanced from the brand's first iteration, the 05; offering the ultimate driving experience on the racetrack and the road.

Weight has been reduced by 65kg to a maximum dry weight of 660kg and its distribution has markedly improved. Power and torque output has increased by 115bhp and 100Nm respectively, whilst power-to-weight is upped by 200bhp/tonne to a total of 600bhp/tonne. A lightweight flywheel, lighter race clutch and full carbon wheels have significantly reduced rotational inertia and boosted engine performance in the 05RR, allowing it to reach 60mph in just 2.7 seconds from standstill.

Mechanically, a lower powertrain position has allowed the 05RR's centre of gravity to lower 50mm which, combined with a sequential paddle shift gearbox, limited slip differential and a track-focused suspension and steering system, offers grip in excess. Customers will also have the option to receive bespoke track-specific suspension setup and slick tyres.

Interior improvements have been made to the dashboard and the air intake to offer those in the cockpit the most engaging driving experience. The exterior aesthetics have added to the chassis' overall performance a large single-plane rear wing and carbon wheels playing a role in the car's resounding and aggressive enhancements.

An all-new high downforce setup on the 05RR affords the driver confidence on the throttle when cornering. The aerodynamic balance, combined with the shift in weight distribution of 4% harnesses an total 1.8G of lateral acceleration.

Several years of intense development from VUHL's team of international engineers have yielded a supercar that is not just beautiful to look at and efficient aerodynamically, but one that boasts the highest power-to-weight ratio within its market.

Iker Echeverria, VUHL Technical Director, said: "The VUHL 05RR is here. More exciting, more engaging and faster than ever before, this car is a real milestone in our company's development. We have been listening to feedback, done some learning and quietly developing and evolving our offering for a number of years. The result is truly remarkable, a car that is devoid of restraint and an improvement in almost every area.

"We are so proud to unveil the VUHL 05RR, a perfect race car for the road, to an exclusive audience here in our home city of Mexico City. We look forward to showing the world what our remarkable lightweight cars are capable of at the Race of Champions."