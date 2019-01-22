Fancy watches and high-end cars go hand in hand, so we weren’t surprised when TAG Heuer and Aston Martin announced plans for a tie-up back in March 2018. As a result of the partnership between the two companies, the Vantage GTE race car features the branding of the famous Swiss luxury watch manufacturer and already you can get a TAG Heuer watch with an Aston Martin theme. Now, you can also buy a limited-run road car that stems from the collaboration between the two brands.

Known by its full (and rather lengthy) name as the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera TAG Heuer Edition, the car adopts a stealthy Monaco Black paint complemented by an assortment of carbon fiber accents for the aero bits. What you see is what you get as this is the only livery available. A press release has not been published, but the folks from Gaydon have announced through a Facebook post they’ll be making only 50 examples of the special edition.

5 Photos

For a greater visual impact, the red brake calipers are complemented by the Pirelli Color Edition Tires with red accents on the sidewall as well as by the red stitching inside the predominantly black cabin. To drive the point home, there’s a subtle red TAG Heuer badge on the front fenders and the company’s logo embroidered in red on the front seats.

With this special edition being all about giving the DBS Superleggera an extra visual pizzazz, underneath the hood you’ll find the standard twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12. Producing 715 horsepower and 663 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque, it’s enough punch to send the stunning rear-wheel-drive coupe to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.4 seconds en route to a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).

Aston Martin has not revealed pricing details, but you can imagine it’s more expensive than the standard DBS Superleggera available in the United States for a little over $300,000. For your money’s worth, TAG Heuer will throw in a limited-edition watch.

Source: Aston Martin