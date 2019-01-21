The most useful feature is a wheelchair lift for carrying people with mobility issues into the RV.
A life on the road should be open to anyone who wants to experience it, and the new Accessibility Enhanced models from Winnebago are making RVs far more convenient for folks in wheelchairs. Prices for the models start at $202,295 for the Intent 30R, $229,941 for the more luxury-oriented Adventurer 30T, and $341,124 for the larger Forza 34T.
All three models feature panels in the side that open to expose a lift that carries wheelchair users into the cabin. The controls are on the interior wall and a key fob so that a person can enter or exit the vehicle without any extra assistance. On the inside, an altered floorplan has wider hallways to roll through. Tweaks to the bathroom include a folding bench seat for the shower and a roll under sink. The bedroom has an electrically adjustable queen bed Even the switches for the lights and generator are lower to make them easier to use by someone who is sitting.
While Winnebago offers Accessibility Enhanced with standardized floor plans, buyers can tweak the layout to their personal needs. For example, a customer can adjust the height of the bed and toilet, and additional handrails are also available. Different furniture and cabinets can also tailor the space to a person's level of mobility.
Long distance travel can be very difficult for people with mobility issues, so an RV like these new Winnebagos could be an ideal choice for folks who take frequent excursions. Riding in a tailor-made vehicle like this would likely make a trip more comfortable than dealing with the horror that is modern air travel.
Source: Winnebago, Winnebago via YouTube
Winnebago Launches New Wheelchair-Friendly RV Collection, Building on 40 Years of Customization for Accessibility
Winnebago models, Intent 30R, Adventurer 30T, and Forza 34T Gain Standardized Floorplans with wheelchair lifts, roll-in showers, wider hallways and more
NEWS PROVIDED BY
Winnebago Jan 16, 2019, 05:45 ET
TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiming to bring greater freedom and comfort to people traveling in wheelchairs or with limited mobility, Winnebago (NYSE: WGO) has launched three accessibility-enhanced motorhomes, the Intent 30R AE, Adventurer 30T AE, and Forza 34T AE. The new wheelchair-friendly models, based on the company's 40 years of experience customizing its models for customer accessibility, are available in three standardized floorplans that include the most commonly requested options. The standardization of floorplans aims to make the accessibility option more visible to customers, as easy to purchase as a standard Winnebago, as well as provide economies of scale to help reduce costs to customers over time. The new models will debut at the 2019 Florida RV Supershow January 16 - 20, 2019 at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida.
"Before our accessibility-enhanced Winnebago, the thought of going on vacation was more stressful than just staying at home," said Mike Freeman, Winnebago Forza 34T owner. "Most people take for granted the ability to hop in a car, plane, train at will to take a vacation, visit friends and family, or explore a new destination. Our accessibility-enhanced RV has opened up a wider and richer world for our whole family and even makes day trips easier. We can leave the house with confidence, and excitement, rather than anxiety and stress. I hope more people like us will discover their freedom and adventure with Winnebago's new offerings."
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 2012 report, there are around 3.6 million people over the age of 15 who use a wheelchair, with an additional 11.6 million people using a cane, crutches or walker to get around. To serve these large markets, Winnebago goes beyond offering customers a sense of travel and adventure with an accessibility-enhanced motorhome. These vehicles reduce the need for extra planning related to out of town or local travel, provide more options for service animals, and give owners comfort in knowing they'll always have a wheelchair-friendly bathroom and sleeping arrangement.
"Our accessibility-enhanced customers are looking for the same freedom from home that many RV owners seek and in many cases the ability to travel is much more meaningful. Over the past four decades, we've optimized our accessibility enhancements to take them beyond simple add-ons, to developing them into design features founded in countless real-world experiences and with Winnebago's legendary construction standards," said Ashis Bhattacharya, Vice President, Strategic Planning and Specialty Vehicles. "RV dealers across North America count on Winnebago for superior quality and innovation, and we look forward to making these options easier to stock and obtain as we understand options for accessibility that are available to drive off the lot are hard to find in the broader industry."
Customers interested in purchasing a Winnebago Accessibility-Enhanced RV can choose from three standardized floorplans available for the Intent 30R AE, Adventurer 30T AE, and Forza 34T AE. These floorplans feature the most common customization requests, including:
Platform wheelchair lift with an 800-pound lifting capacity
Powered roll-up lift door, with wall-mount and key-fob remote controls for wheelchair entry and exit
Expanded hallway and bathroom areas for greater accessibility featuring:
Large roll-in shower with an assist bar and available folding bench seat, with extended lever faucet controls and adjustable shower head
Raised toilet with assist bars
Roll under sink
Electric adjustable queen bed
Thermostatically or remote-control roof vents
Wall-mounted light and generator switches
Lower installation of the systems monitor panel
Optional 6-way power transfer seat
Optional lower microwave placement
Beyond these standard options, further customization on a Winnebago Accessibility-Enhanced RV is available, including bed and toilet height specification, placement of handrails, ceiling track system installation for mobility without a wheelchair, specific furniture requirements, cabinetry, and aesthetic changes.
For more information about Winnebago's accessibility-enhanced vehicles, visit https://winnebagoind.com/product-classes/accessibilty-enhanced.