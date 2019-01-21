The new Heavy Duty series from Ram debuted earlier this month at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit as “the most powerful, most capable pickup in the segment.” We had no doubts it’s great and deserves a place among the show’s best and most important premieres. Now, the automaker is expanding the available options with the addition of the Sport package which has been introduced at the Boston Auto Show.

2 Photos

The pack basically takes all the advantages of the new 2500 and 3500 trucks and combines them with several relatively minor visual tweaks. The winning formula of class-leading towing and payload ratings comes with additional design features such as body colored bumpers, door handles, and grille surround. A total of 12 exterior colors, including Billet Silver, Patriot Blue, and Diamond Black Crystal, will be offered.

Ram says the interior is “all-black” with a black headliner and matching piano black accents. As standard, the Sport pack brings front and rear park assist system.

The appearance package will be available for models equipped with Big Horn/Lone Star or Laramie trims regardless of the cabin and powertrain configurations. Both the 2500 and 3500 can benefit from the visual upgrade.

No word on pricing yet but don’t expect the new Sport package to be a cheap upgrade. In fact, Ram hasn’t released pricing for the standard 2500 and 3500 models yet, too, and this should happen in the next couple of weeks.

The new HD trucks will be built at FCA’s Saltillo Truck Assembly Plant in Mexico and will reach showrooms this spring. All diesel models will be sold with "unsurpassed" powertrain warranty of five years or 100,000 miles, while gas-powered pickups will be covered by a 60,000-mile warranty.

Note: Models without Sport package pictured in the gallery below.

Source: Ram