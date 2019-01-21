There are a lot of ways to enjoy a Porsche 911 on a race track such as the Circuit de Valencia in Spain, and one of them is by putting the sports coupe through its paces in an acceleration test. Not just any 911, but the new-generation 992 model in the Carrera S flavor. Porsche may say the car needs three and a half seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph) with the optional Sport Chrono Package, but real-life performance shows it’s actually a lot quicker.

The folks over at Motorsport Magazine had the opportunity to test the car’s acceleration capabilities (with launch control activated) and completed the sprint in roughly three seconds. Bear in mind this is the rear-wheel-drive variant, so the all-paw 4S should be quicker by a tenth of a second based on Porsche’s official numbers.

As impressive as the acceleration to 62 mph (100 kph) is, we’re blown away by what happens after it hits that mark since the Carrera S only needs approximately 7 seconds to double its velocity. That’s right – the sprint from a standstill to 124 mph (200 kph) takes just 10 seconds. With the Carrera S being one of the lesser models of what will be a massive 992 range, you can imagine what the hotter derivatives will be capable of once Porsche will roll out the Turbo, not to mention the all-conquering Turbo S.

But how is “even” the Carrera S so fast? It’s got a new eight-speed PDK transmission adapted from the Panamera and benefits from an upgraded engine promising less of the dreaded turbo lag. Factor in an extra 23 horsepower and 22 pound-feet (30 Newton-meters) of torque over its predecessor, and we begin to understand how Porsche shaved off 0.9s based on the official technical sheet of the 991.2 Carrera S compared to what this 992 is capable of in real life.

Video: Motorsport Magazine / YouTube