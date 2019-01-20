I've said it before and I'll say it again: purchasing the first production model of a car that rolled off the production line is euphoria for car collectors, more so, if the car you're buying has a rich and legendary epic such as the 2020 Toyota Supra.

As announced last month, the first production model of the A90 Supra was sold at the Barrett-Jackson charity auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. To recall, the first production Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was also sold at the Barrett-Jackson car auction for $1.1-million. Its winning bidder was Craig Jackson, Chairman and CEO of the said auction house, with all the proceeds going to the charity.

For the Toyota sports car, the hammer went down at $2.1-million for Lot #3010. Just like the first Shelby GT500, all the proceeds from the sale of the first Supra would go the American Heart Association and Bob Woodruff Foundation – the latter is a charity that supports post-9/11 impacted service members, veterans, and their families.

The winning bidder owns the rights to the first production Toyota Supra, which also happens to be the first version of the iconic sports coupe in the U.S. It has VIN 20201 and comes with a one-of-one color combination right off the assembly line, combining matte gray exterior, red mirror caps, and matte black wheels. Inside, it will have a red and black theme plus carbon fiber inserts to go with its compelling exterior design.

Aside from the exclusive color theme, the first production Supra comes with an engine cover signed by Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda. The winning bidder also receives a full VIP race track experience, which includes a fully customized professional racing suit, two VIP passes and hot passes to TOYOTA OWNERS 400 - Richmond Raceway, and a chance to drive the pace car with Michael Waltrip.

Sure, the return of the Japanese icon has its healthy share of ravers and nay-sayers, but the world has yet to experience its claimed exceptional driving performance of the production-spec Supra. If that turned out well and the world begins to applaud the Supra's return, having the first production model of the most-hated generation of the legendary sports coupe wouldn't be so bad at all.

Source: Barrett-Jackson