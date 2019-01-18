Formula 1’s premier technical artist, Giorgio Piola, launched a Kickstarter campaign to allow fans of the sport a direct-to-consumer opportunity that makes a collectible timepiece much more affordable and with exclusive gifts on offer.

Piola, who has attended more grands prix than anyone in history, launched his newest line of watches, the SHIFT collection, on a limited endeavor basis this month through crowdfunding site Kickstarter.

As of today, you can still obtain one of these exquisite timepieces for just $350, which includes a free poster autographed by Giorgio (worth $100). In a bonus move, a fifth color was voted for by fans in a survey – and a yellow version will become available.

The Piola SHIFT designs feature tire tread-inspired bands, tachymeters on the bezel, and five distinct colors, each with a Piola technical illustration etched into the back of the case. The timepieces are powered by high-precision Swiss movement, are assembled in Switzerland, and proudly bear the “Swiss Made” designation on their face.

The modified Ronda 5040.D chronograph movement measures tenths of seconds, seconds, and minutes, and incorporates both a date window and seconds subdial. The damage-resistant sapphire glass crystal wears anti-reflection coating and the case is comprised of 316L surgical-grade stainless steel.

The SHIFT collection will be available in black, blue, green, red and yellow. The watch case diameter measures 46.5 millimeters and it’s 15mm thick.