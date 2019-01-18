Hide press release Show press release

Enhanced Ford Mondeo range – including new and spacious Mondeo Hybrid wagon – revealed at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium

Sophisticated Mondeo Hybrid petrol-electric powertrain enhanced for greater refinement. Ford’s 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel and eight-speed automatic transmission also introduced

Mondeo Adaptive Cruise Control technology now features Stop & Go functionality, Intelligent Speed Limiter also introduced for easier driving in motorway and stop-start traffic

Exterior and interior design changes and material enhancements deliver more premium experience for Mondeo Hybrid, Titanium, ST-Line and Vignale customers

COLOGNE, Germany, Jan. 18, 2019 – The enhanced Ford Mondeo – introducing elegant new exterior and interior design details and a new Hybrid Wagon variant for the first time – was today revealed at the Brussels Motor Show, Belgium.

The new Mondeo Hybrid is a unique offering in its segment, and now offers an even more refined petrol-electric driving experience.

Further significant Mondeo powertrain upgrades include:

Ford’s advanced 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine introduced to Mondeo, for superior long-distance cruising

Ford’s new intelligent eight-speed automatic transmission introduced to Mondeo, which adapts shift patterns to driving style for improved refinement, and is controlled using a stylish and ergonomic rotary gear shift dial

Adaptive Cruise Control enhanced with Stop & Go joins Mondeo’s sophisticated suite of driver assistance technologies alongside Intelligent Speed Limiter, for easier driving in motorway and stop-start traffic.

“The Ford Mondeo Hybrid offers a unique driving experience with its refined automatic transmission and ability to pull away silently. Combined with the benefits of a low CO 2 petrol engine we expect the Hybrid to account for up to 50 per cent of sales,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford of Europe. “At the same time we are introducing an all-new diesel powertrain with SCR (selective catalytic reduction) technology to meet and exceed the latest Euro 6d Temp emissions standards, with an all-new 8-speed automatic transmission available.”

Built at Ford’s state-of-the-art assembly plant in Valencia, Spain, Ford has sold more than 250,000 Mondeos in Europe since the fourth generation model began reaching customers in 2015.

Wagon versatility. Hybrid efficiency

For customers who require greater load-carrying capability, the new Mondeo Hybrid wagon delivers the driving range and freedom offered by a traditional combustion engine with the efficiency and refinement of an electric powertrain.

In both wagon and coupe-inspired four-door body styles, the self-charging Mondeo Hybrid is capable of pure electric driving and offers silent key start capability for refinement particularly in city and stop-start driving scenarios. The powertrain eliminates both range anxiety and the need for customers to use an external power source to charge the battery.

The latest generation of Mondeo Hybrid powertrain control software delivers a smooth, linear response to acceleration demand for a refined driving experience. The enhanced powertrain software is also more effective at using the engine’s torque to deliver greater fuel efficiency and performance – seamlessly adjusting transmission ratios to utilise the highest engine torque at lowest engine speed.

The hybrid powertrain delivers 187 PS, and combines a specially-developed 2.0-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine; electric motor; generator; 1.4 kWh lithium-ion battery; and a Ford-developed power-split automatic transmission that emulates the performance of a continuously-variable transmission.

Regenerative braking technology captures up to 90 per cent of the energy normally lost during braking to replenish the battery, contributing to anticipated CO 2 emissions from 96 g/km and fuel efficiency from 4.2 l/100 km for the four-door, and anticipated CO 2 emissions from 101 g/km and fuel efficiency from 4.4 l/100 km for the wagon.*

Further technologies designed to help drivers optimise efficiency without sacrificing comfort include:

Ford’s SmartGauge interface for monitoring fuel and energy consumption with features including Brake Coach that encourages gradual braking to help return more energy to the battery

Electric power-assisted steering; and electrically-powered air-conditioning, powertrain cooling and vacuum systems, which significantly reduce drag on the engine

A specially-developed exhaust gas heat recovery system that enables faster cabin warming

The new wagon body style provides 403 litres load capacity beneath the cargo cover for Mondeo Hybrid customers with the rear seats in place, and up to 1,508 litres with the rear seats folded, while a flat floor makes loading and unloading of large or bulky items easier. Additional storage is concealed beneath the load floor.

The top-of-the-range Mondeo Hybrid Vignale is also now offered in both wagon and four-door body styles.

Powerful and refined

Ford’s advanced 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine is introduced to Mondeo for the first time, delivering the driving performance of a larger capacity engine alongside the fuel efficiency and low CO 2 emissions synonymous with a smaller engine capacity. The 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine is offered with:

120 PS, delivering from an anticipated 117 g/km CO 2 emissions and from 4.5 l/100 km fuel efficiency

emissions and from 4.5 l/100 km fuel efficiency 150 PS, delivering from an anticipated 118 g/km CO 2 emissions and from 4.5 l/100 km fuel efficiency

emissions and from 4.5 l/100 km fuel efficiency 190 PS, delivering from an anticipated 130 g/km CO 2 emissions and from 4.9 l/100 km fuel efficiency

An integrated intake system with mirror-image porting for optimised engine breathing; low-inertia turbocharger that enhances low-end torque; and high-pressure fuel injection system that is more responsive, quieter and offers more precise fuel delivery than the outgoing 2.0-litre TDCi diesel engines, all help meet the latest stringent Euro 6d Temp emissions standards. Standard SCR emissions after-treatment contributes to improved NO X reduction.

Ford’s new eight-speed automatic transmission – offered with 150 PS and 190 PS 2.0-litre EcoBlue engines – has been engineered to further optimise fuel efficiency and deliver responsive performance and smooth, swift gearshifts. The transmission features:

Adaptive Shift Scheduling, which assesses individual driving styles to optimise gearshift timings. The system can identify uphill and downhill gradients and hard cornering, and adjust gearshifts accordingly for a more stable, engaging and refined driving experience

Adaptive Shift Quality Control, which assesses vehicle and environmental information to help adjust clutch pressures for consistently smooth gearshifts. The technology can also adjust shift smoothness to suit driving style.

A six-speed manual transmission also is offered, and 2.0-litre EcoBlue Mondeo models can be equipped with Ford’s Intelligent All-Wheel Drive technology, which measures how the car’s wheels are gripping the road surface and can adjust torque delivery up to 50/50 between the front and rear wheels in under 20 milliseconds – twenty times quicker than it takes to blink – for a more secure footing especially in slippery conditions.

Ford's 165 PS 1.5-litre EcoBoost petrol engine remains available, delivering from 150 g/km CO 2 emissions and from 6.5 l/100 km fuel efficiency supported by integrated exhaust manifold and water-cooled intake charge cooler technologies.

Executive style and craftsmanship

Elegant updates to Mondeo’s exterior and interior design enhance the premium and executive appeal of four-door, five-door and wagon models, while amplifying the visual differentiation between Mondeo variants including Titanium, ST-Line and Vignale.

A contemporary new front end design incorporates:

An enhanced upper trapezoidal grille shape with a deeper visual effect; chrome, horizontal bar finish for Titanium models; black, technical slotted finish for ST-Line models; and exclusive satin silver “flying-V” finish for Vignale models

A revised lower grille design that blends into the new fog-light surrounds for Titanium and Vignale models, and is bordered with sporty winglets for ST-Line models

New fog-light and LED daytime running-light designs

A sporty new bumper fascia with more pronounced lower lip spoiler

Rear design updates include new C-shaped tail lights intersected by a stylish, full-width applique in satin silver or chrome finish, and Mondeo continues to feature a lean side-profile sculpted to convey “visual lightness”, power-dome bonnet and, a slim-line headlight design.

Mondeo customers are now offered more options to personalise their vehicle. New 17- and 18-inch alloy wheel designs are available, as is a premium Liquid Aluminium finish option for the 19-inch alloy wheel design. Distinctive new exterior colour options include Vignale-exclusive Blue Panther, ST-Line-exclusive Stealth grey, and new Urban Teal for the full Mondeo range.

Mondeo’s upgraded interior features new seat fabrics, new door handle appliques, and new decorative spears unique to Titanium, ST‑Line and Vignale models.

The addition of the rotary gear shift dial for models equipped with Ford’s eight-speed automatic transmission frees-up additional storage space in the centre console, where a USB port is now conveniently located for charging mobile devices or accessing portable media.

Interior craftsmanship is also enhanced with improved fit and finish between centre console and instrument panel components, delivering and even more premium feel to the sporty, cockpit-like cabin.

Effortless driving experience

Mondeo now also offers Adaptive Cruise Control technology – which enables the vehicle to automatically maintain a comfortable driving distance from vehicles ahead – enhanced with additional Stop & Go functionality.

Enabled by the introduction of Ford's eight-speed automatic transmission, the Stop & Go feature can bring the vehicle to a complete halt in stop-start traffic, and automatically pull away if the stopping duration is less than 3 seconds. For stopping durations greater than 3 seconds, the driver can push the resume button on the steering wheel or gently apply the accelerator to pull away, greatly enhancing comfort when driving in stop-start traffic.

Introduced to Mondeo for the first time, Intelligent Speed Limiter combines Ford’s Speed Limiter and Traffic Sign Recognition technologies, and can help ensure the vehicle’s maximum speed is automatically adjusted to remain within changing speed limits. The system uses a windscreen-mounted camera to monitor road signs and when the speed limit is lower than that maximum set speed, slows the vehicle as required. As the speed limit rises, the system allows the driver to accelerate up to the set speed, providing it does not exceed the new speed limit.

Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system allows Mondeo drivers to control audio, navigation and climate functions plus connected smartphones using simple voice commands. Supported by an 8-inch colour touchscreen that can be operated using pinch and swipe gestures, SYNC 3 is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™.

“The new Mondeo also introduces various semi-autonomous features. Whether reducing the stress of driving in traffic jams by automatically following the car ahead, or helping drivers avoid speeding fines with our Intelligent Speed Limiter technology, every aspect of our enhanced Mondeo is designed to make driving easier, more relaxing and more rewarding,” de Waard said. “The Mondeo Hybrid offers a compelling alternative to diesel powertrains for fleet and private customers in both wagon and four-door body styles.”