People with the means to buy just about everything car out there always want more. Whether they want to stand out with their high-prized and rare automobiles or are looking at these exclusive vehicles purely as investments, wealthy folks are constantly looking for the next special multi-million-dollar car built in extremely limited quantities.

Case in point, the McLaren P1 is one of the most desirable models the automotive industry has blessed us with, but the GTR took things to a whole new level and was an instant hit among P1 owners. As you may recall, the GTR was offered by McLaren exclusively to P1 customers and only about 58 were produced, thus making it a lot more exclusive than the road-going P1 of which 375 examples were assembled.

Not happy with the GTR’s track-only status, one owner decided to pay what must’ve been an incommensurable amount of money for his hypercar to be modified so that he could legally drive it on public roads. As the saying goes, “if you’ve got it, flaunt it,” and that’s exactly what the car’s owner did at last year’s Heveningham Concours where he grabbed everyone’s attention by drifting his high-powered machine with the doors facing the sky for everyone to see.

Driving a road-legal P1 GTR through a forest is basically heaven on earth for car enthusiasts and we can only imagine what it must be like to sit behind that steering wheel looking as if it was taken straight from a race car. Hearing the hypercar’s seriously loud twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 engine roaring while at McDonald’s drive-thru is a bit ironic given the “Residential Area Quiet Zone” sign on the building.

As you may recall, McLaren unveiled a special P1 GTR as a tribute to Ayrton Senna about a month ago and is working on a Senna-based GTR. The latter, which we’ve spied in November, will be limited to 75 cars and all of them have already been sold.

Video: TheTFJJ / YouTube