High-mileage cars – should we avoid them or should we consider them? This question has always been a topic here at Motor1.com with all the cool used cars that go for sale every now and then but have 200,000 miles (323,868 km) or more on the clock. There’s no written rule that says buy or don’t buy, as pretty much every single car is a whole different case. And in the case here, the guy from the video above is dealing with a 300,000-mile (482,800 km) Chevrolet Corvette C5. Is it worth it? Let’s find out.

First of all, he bought the car for just $3,500. It was initially listed for $4,000 but after some quick negotiations, the deal was done for $500 less. That’s a good start especially considering the high probability that something would break in the next couple of months.

Now, about the condition of the Corvette. At first sight, it looks very good and clean, and that’s apparently because it was completely repainted a couple of years ago. And the job was done professionally – the door panels on the inside were also resprayed and that means quality stuff.

The powertrain. Nothing to worry about in this case as it was completely rebuilt some 100,000 miles (160,934 km) ago and is now running strong. There’s a small issue with leaking coolant but it’s probably an easy radiator repair.

Probably the worst part of this car is its interior. You can clearly see both the driver and passenger seats need to be completely restored or even replaced with new ones, but that shouldn’t be an expensive and time-consuming fix. And, after all, the new owner of the car says the Corvette will become his daily driver and he doesn’t worry about bad exterior and interior.

What’s the verdict? In our eyes, this is a killer deal.

