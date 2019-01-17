Do not attempt to adjust your screen, be it a mobile phone, tablet, or whopping big desktop monitor. Also, we apologize if, in the process of discovering this feature, you let slip an involuntary noise which garnered unwanted attention at work. We are duty-bound to present this sort of thing, because it’s not every day an automaker bolts ginormous tracks to plebian production vehicles. That is, unless the automaker is Nissan.

This time around, the go-anywhere track upgrade comes to the Altima sedan, which is all-new for 2019. Part of that new package – and key to the track system on this one-off project – is the car’s all-wheel-drive system. There’s no way such a setup would make any sense with just the front treads turning, and if we’re honest, this is a pretty clever way for Nissan to promote its reinvigorated sedan. Plus, tracks are always cool.

36 Photos

Turning the new AWD Altima into a snowmobile wasn’t simply a case of bolting on some tracks. Nissan says the special in-house project required significant fabrication work and took 250 hours to complete. The sedan’s fenders were cut up and flared outward by seven inches to give the treads proper clearance, and also to lessen the amount of snow flung into the driver’s line-of-sight. The suspension was lifted three inches as well, but it wasn’t a straight lift. The extra space was achieved by actually dropping the front and rear subframes slightly, while raising the suspension components a couple inches. This was done so critical chassis components susceptible to wear wouldn’t be unduly shifted out of position.

As for the tracks, they are from the Dominator track system at American Track Truck and measure a full four feet in length. Combined with a width of 15 inches, we suspect this is one sedan that has absolutely no problem tackling deep snow.

The Altima-te AWD joins a veritable fleet of tracked Nissans, including the Rogue Warrior SUV and the mental 370Zki convertible roadster. Most recently, Nissan even fitted tracks to the Juke, which had its 15 minutes of fame just days ago at the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon.

The tracked Altima will strut its stuff in Canada at the upcoming Montreal Auto Show, which kicks off tomorrow.

Source: Nissan