Eyes without a face.

Just as night follows day, the GMC Sierra is following its Chevrolet Silverado kin by introducing a redesigned heavy-duty model to the Sierra line. With only a single headlight shot to go by, there’s little we know about the 2020 Sierra HD, but if the HD variant of the Sierra is anything like its 1500 sibling, then we expect the new truck to be mechanically the same as its Chevrolet counterpart.

While information on the 2020 Silverado HD is limited, the bow-tie brand acknowledged its new heavy-duty truck will be powered by a new gas engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission or an available diesel-drinking turbocharged V8 (dubbed Duramax) with 910 pound-feet of torque that’s sent to the ground by way of a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

The biggest difference between the Sierra HD and Silverado HD will surely remain the two trucks’ exterior designs. As the teaser image shows, the heavy-duty GMC truck will adopt a headlight design that mimics that of the Sierra 1500. Unlike its smaller stablemate, though, the Sierra HD’s scalloped headlights hug a chrome section of the front grille that appears to house an additional lighting unit (possibly the daytime-running light?). Given the egg crate-like pattern of the grille and the lamp’s LED lighting elements, we’d wager this picture shows us the front-end features of the 2020 Sierra Denali HD.

We expect the 2020 GMC Sierra HD to make its auto show debut next month in Chicago, although we anticipate the brand will show off an image of the truck in its entirety before then.

Source: GMC

