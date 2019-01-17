Hide press release Show press release

ABT Sportsline 2019 – Press Release CW03

Limited special edition with up to 530 HP: The new ABT RS4+

We can all remember what it was like when we were kids: you got a brand new bicycle for Christmas, but because the weather was so awful, you have not been able to ride it even once. Luckily, that can't happen with the new ABT RS4+. Thanks to the supreme all-wheel drive, this latest "toy" from the Bavarian tuner handles snow with ease and reliably shows off the power boost to 510 HP (375 kW) on virtually any surface. On request, the power can even be increased to 530 HP (390 kW) for a surcharge. And the best thing: despite the supply gap due to the WLTP, existing vehicles (NEDC) are available from ABT Performance Cars in the short term. The limited edition of 50 complete vehicles can be ordered now and will be ready for delivery from March 2019. On request, customers can also order a fully customized car. "As the demand for the predecessor RS4-R – which was also limited to 50 vehicles – far exceeded the supply, we are now offering our customers a worthy successor," explains CEO Hans-Jürgen Abt. Potential buyers can experience the speedy Avant live at the 89th Geneva Motor Show (March 7 to 17). ABT Sportsline will reside at stand 1244 in Hall 1, presenting the RS4+ in aggressive viper green.

Against a white winter landscape, however, Misano Red is probably the most impressive choice. The 20 inch ABT SPORT GR alloy wheels with glossy black paint also look great on snow-covered roads. The diamond-machined rim flange provides an attractive visual demarcation to the tires, which still have the task of transferring the power of the stylish station wagon onto the asphalt. The height-adjustable suspension springs and sports stabilizers installed by ABT support this process. The separate ABT Engine Control (AEC) unit – the heart of all ABT Power boosts – provides a generous top-up for the standard 450 HP (331 kW) of the biturbo V6: the RS4+ offers an additional 60 HP (44 kW) and 80 Nm.

The difference to the basic model can not only be felt, though, but also heard. This is ensured by an exhaust system which ends in four attractive tailpipe carbon-look trims, each with a diameter of 102 mm. A proper entrance for the après-ski session requires a little more, though. The extensive carbon aerodynamics package from the world's largest tuner for Audi and Volkswagen leaves nothing to be desired when it comes to styling: Front grille and front lip add-ons are available, as well as front blades to replace the original front flics. A rear skirt add-on, above which a dynamic ABT rear spoiler looms, is another impressive feature. The concept is completed by numerous other stylish details, logos and emblems. The interior features, for example, a badge with the vehicle number, an integrated entrance light which project the RS4+ logo onto the ground, an ABT start-stop button cover and a gearstick cover. More individuality and power are hardly possible.