Arriving hot on the heels of Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7's latest updates, the January improvements to Gran Turismo Sport go online on January 17. The pack includes eight new cars and an extra track, in addition to a few other fresh features.

The newly added cars puts an emphasis on classics over modern machines. The oldest of the bunch is a 1953 Aston Martin DB3S race car, but a 1956 Porsche 356A 1500 GS GT Carrera Speedster comes in a close second. Fans of classic muscle should enjoy getting behind the wheel of a 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, and folks who want a more exotic vintage ride can drive a 1971 Ferrari Dino 246 GT. The machines then jump forward a few decades, and a 1998 Honda Integra Type R joins the game's roster. There's also a 2000 TVR Tuscan Speed 6, and a 2001 BMW Z8. The newest vehicle here is a Japanese market 2007 Nissan Fairlady Z Version S (better known to most folks as a 350Z).

As a perfect spot to try out these fresh vehicles, Gran Turismo Sport also gets the new Special Stage Route X track. The course is a giant, high-speed oval that measures 18.82 miles (30.283 kilometers) around, and there are just two high-banked corners. It's the perfect spot for finding just how fast any car in the game can go.

There are also a few new events to check out. The new Z Heritage races are a perfect spot to try out the 2007 Nissan Fairlady Z Version S. There are also new rounds in the Stars & Stripes, Vision Gran Turismo Trophy, X2014 Nations Cup, and Gr. 1 Prototype Endurance Series.

Players who enjoy Gran Turismo Sport's photo mode can now snap pics of their cars with a Cambridge, England, backdrop.

Source: Gran Turismo, Gran Turismo TV via YouTube