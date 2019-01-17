Get behind the wheel of a classic Porsche, Aston Martin, and Ferrari on a gigantic oval circuit.
Arriving hot on the heels of Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7's latest updates, the January improvements to Gran Turismo Sport go online on January 17. The pack includes eight new cars and an extra track, in addition to a few other fresh features.
The newly added cars puts an emphasis on classics over modern machines. The oldest of the bunch is a 1953 Aston Martin DB3S race car, but a 1956 Porsche 356A 1500 GS GT Carrera Speedster comes in a close second. Fans of classic muscle should enjoy getting behind the wheel of a 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, and folks who want a more exotic vintage ride can drive a 1971 Ferrari Dino 246 GT. The machines then jump forward a few decades, and a 1998 Honda Integra Type R joins the game's roster. There's also a 2000 TVR Tuscan Speed 6, and a 2001 BMW Z8. The newest vehicle here is a Japanese market 2007 Nissan Fairlady Z Version S (better known to most folks as a 350Z).
As a perfect spot to try out these fresh vehicles, Gran Turismo Sport also gets the new Special Stage Route X track. The course is a giant, high-speed oval that measures 18.82 miles (30.283 kilometers) around, and there are just two high-banked corners. It's the perfect spot for finding just how fast any car in the game can go.
There are also a few new events to check out. The new Z Heritage races are a perfect spot to try out the 2007 Nissan Fairlady Z Version S. There are also new rounds in the Stars & Stripes, Vision Gran Turismo Trophy, X2014 Nations Cup, and Gr. 1 Prototype Endurance Series.
Players who enjoy Gran Turismo Sport's photo mode can now snap pics of their cars with a Cambridge, England, backdrop.
Source: Gran Turismo, Gran Turismo TV via YouTube
The next update for Gran Turismo Sport will take place on January 17, 2019.
The following is a list of content included in Update 1.32:
1. Eight historically-significant cars will be added.
Porsche 356 A/1500 GS GT Carrera Speedster '56 (N100)
Aston Martin DB3S CN.1 '53 (Gr.X)
Shelby G.T.350 '65 (N300)
Ferrari Dino 246 GT '71 (N200)
Nissan Fairlady Z Version S (Z33) '07 (N300)
Honda Integra Type R (DC2) '98 (N200)
BMW Z8 '01 (N400)
TVR Tuscan Speed 6 '00 (N400)
2. Special Stage Route X, an ultra high-speed oval track, will be re-introduced.
・Special Stage Route X
Total Length, 30,283m. Elevation Change, 65m. Number of corners, 2. Longest Straight, 120000m
The Special Stage Route X, a 30km-long oval track used for licence tests and high-speed races of past editions of Gran Turismo, has come back. With a simple layout consisting of two 12-km straights and two banked corners, it makes for an ideal place to enjoy super high-speed battles and perfect the art of drafting.
3. A new GT League event that highlights the "Z."
■ Z Heritage (Beginner League)
This event features Nissan's iconic front-engine/rear-drive sports cars, from the very first model to the one on sale now.
The following new rounds will also be added to the GT League:
■ Beginner League
Two additional rounds will be added to "Stars & Stripes."
■ Amateur League
Two additional rounds will be added to the "Vision Gran Turismo Trophy."
■ Professional League
Two additional rounds will be added to the "X2014 Nations Cup."
■ Endurance League
One additional round will be added to the "Gr. 1 Prototype Endurance Series."
4. More additional features.
CIRCUIT EXPERIENCE
"Tokyo Expressway - South Inner Loop" will be added to the "Circuit Experience".
SCAPES
"Cambridge - A city of cutting edge science" will be added to the special featured section.
There will be various other features, improvements and fixes implemented in this update. We hope you enjoy the continuing evolution of Gran Turismo Sport.