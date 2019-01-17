Renowned off-road modification company Arctic Trucks has created a one-off "Icelandic-spec" version of the Volkswagen Amarok pick-up truck.

The company, which shot to fame after preparing a Toyota Hilux for a Top Gear expedition to the Magnetic North Pole, has previously applied its know-how to many UK-market pick-ups.

Back in 2016, the company helped launch the Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35, and it has since created beefed-up versions of the Nissan Navara and Toyota Hilux.

For the first time, though, the Icelandic firm has tuned a Volkswagen Amarok for use as a support vehicle for driving experiences during the Arctic winter.

Upgrades are, as you might expect, numerous. The suspension has been lifted by 25 mm (1 inch) at both the front and rear, while new wheel arches have been fitted to accommodate the enormous all-terrain tires that surround 17-inch alloy wheels. Oversized mud flaps have also been fitted to protect the car from flying stones thrown up on Icelandic tracks.

Inside, the car comes with a fire extinguisher, a portable generator and, perhaps incongruously, a cappuccino machine. A VHF radio, toolbox, and jack have also been fitted, and should the worst happen while the vehicle is exploring the wilderness, there’s also a first aid kit with a defibrillator.

Under the chunky hood is the same 3-liter V6 diesel engine you’d find in the standard Amarok. Producing 221 horsepower, it helps the Arctic Trucks Amarok achieve the same 45-degree climbing ability and carry a payload of 1,154 kilograms (2,544 pounds). And like the standard model, it also features Hill Descent Assist to stop the vehicle from running away when descending the slippery volcanic slopes of the Icelandic countryside.

Nick Axtell, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ specialist sales manager, said the Arctic Trucks Amarok was proving itself in some of the toughest situations a vehicle could encounter.

“The Volkswagen Amarok has been a massive hit since its introduction and we’re delighted to see it proving its worth in some of the toughest conditions in the world,” he said. “For British drivers, the standard Amarok will be able to cope with everything winter has to throw at it.”

“Back in the UK, the ability of our van centres to convert vehicles through recognised partners remains one of our unique selling points. It doesn’t matter whether that’s fitting racking for a plumber, refrigerators for a supermarket chain or something altogether more extreme like the AT35 – we are always committed to working with you.”

Source: Arctic Trucks