With total production capped at 500 examples and only about 120 units earmarked for the United States, it’s pretty hard to get your hands on a McLaren Senna. It’s especially true since the Woking supercar has long been sold out and one of them recently burned to ashes. If you’re having this first-world problem, don’t fret as Barrett-Jackson will have one up for grabs this week at its 48th annual Scottsdale auction event.

Carrying the chassis number 005, this makes it one of the first cars built by McLaren and one of the very few to be finished in this rather interesting Amethyst Black shade. Having been driven for a mere 281 miles (452 kilometers), it goes without saying the 789-horsepower beast is in pristine condition and looks as good as new.

6 Photos

The McLaren Senna is still a relatively new car, so there aren’t that many around for sale, especially since production numbers are quite small. Given the model’s exclusivity, it will be interesting to see how much money deep-pocketed buyers will be willing to fork out for the track-focused machine. We won’t be too surprised if the car will exceed the Senna’s original starting price of about $1 million in the U.S. taking into account used P1s now go for a lot more than the MSRP.

Let’s keep in mind McLaren is also making a hardcore version of the already track-focused Senna by developing a GTR. Restricted to the circuit and limited at only 75 examples (already sold out, of course), the Senna GTR will be even more powerful than the road car by packing a monstrous 813 hp. Price? Approximately $1.4 million before taxes.

Source: Barrett-Jackson