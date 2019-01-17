Volkswagen’s “R” portfolio has a grand total of one model right now, the Golf R, but the good news is the peeps from Wolfsburg are working to expand the family. It is believed VW wants to turn the R into a competitor for Mercedes’ AMG and BMW’s M, and for that to happen, additional vehicles will have to be launched. While the jury is still out on whether there will be those long-rumored Tiguan R, Touareg R, and Arteon R models, it’s safe to say a T-Roc R is planned.

Spotted at the Nürburgring being pushed hard, the crossover equivalent of the Golf R looked just about ready to drop off the camouflage and reveal its production body. While it won’t be nearly as agile as the all-paw hatchback, the T-Roc R does look quite nimble for a crossover with a taller ride height and more weight to carry around.

49 Photos

Under the hood, we are expecting to find the familiar 2.0 TSI engine with somewhere in the region of 300 horsepower. As standard, the T-Roc R will feature 4Motion all-wheel drive like the Golf R and will do battle with the Cupra Ateca with which it’ll share a lot of the hardware. With the VW likely to cost more, chances are it’s going to pack more punch in order to justify the premium.

It won’t be able to match the performance you get in the Golf R, but that should not be an issue for the crossover-loving crowd in need of something quicker than the current flagship T-Roc packing 187 hp. We wouldn’t hold our breath for the availability of a manual gearbox as it seems more likely VW will sell the R-badged crossover exclusively with a seven-speed, dual-clutch, automatic transmission.

The wraps might come off later this year when VW will also introduce the T-Roc Convertible.

Video: Automedia