Leaked images tried to prepare us for the 2020 BMW 7 Series LCI, but there was still a lot to take in yesterday when the official images were published. If you’re not sure quite yet whether the X7-sized grille kidney grille is compatible with the fullsize luxury sedan, maybe these official videos will help you decide. It’s worth mentioning the attached promo footage focuses on the 750Li model finished in Bernina Grey Amber Effect metallic and with Nappa leather on the inside where there’s the extended quilting in cognac / black.

For only a mid-cycle refresh, the 7 Series has gone through a surprisingly high number of changes. The most obvious is as the front fascia, which is 50 millimeters (almost 2 inches) taller than before and has a single-piece kidney grille that’s 40 percent bigger than on the pre-LCI model. BMW also redesigned the front bumper and added chrome edging for extra bling. Slimmer headlights, a bigger badge, and the newly sculpted hood round off the changes at the front.

'

Moving at the side profile, the “hockey stick” has a new look with upright “Air Breathers” optimizing the airflow through the wheel arches. To enable a quieter cabin, BMW made the laminated glass 5.1 mm (0.2 inches) thicker than before, and for the same purpose, it has installed more acoustic insulation around the rear wheel arches. Fresh alloy wheel designs and new paint finishes are also on the menu.

As for the rear end of the 2020 7er, the LED taillights are 35 mm (1.37 inches) slimmer and are interconnected through a full-width light strip positioned below the chrome bar. The exhaust tips might look the same as before at a first glance, but they’re actually a bit wider now.

'

In regards to the interior, the changes are less obvious. BMW’s digital instrument cluster and infotainment system have been brought up to date, and there’s a new leather-wrapped steering wheel with a new layout for the buttons controlling the assistance systems. New interior wood trim strips and dual 10-inch full HD tablets for the rear entertainment system are available, as is extended quilting for the Nappa leather. BMW has also repositioned the wireless charging tray as it’s now in a more convenient location, sitting just ahead of the cup holders.

At home in Germany, BMW has already fired up the configurator you can play with here.

Videos: BMW