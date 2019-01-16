There are seven free Mitsubishis as part of the pack.
Forza Horizon 4 players can now enjoy driving seven Mitsubishi models through the game's fictional version of the United Kingdom. Best of all the new cars are free as part of the Series 5 update. The video above shows the developers playing the updated game for over an hour.
Mitsubishi models weren't available in Forza Horizon 4 at launch, but the developers were apparently now able to tie up the license to the automaker's vehicles. The pack of models with the Series 5 update includes a: 1992 Galant VR4, 1995 Eclipse GSX, 1997 GTO (better known as a 3000GT), 1999 Lancer Evolution VI GSR, 2004 Lancer Evolution VIII MR, 2006 Lancer Evolution IX MR, 2008 Lancer Evolution X GSR.
It's nice to see a new automaker joining Forza Horizon 4. Maybe, the addition of Mitsubishi could provide a little hope that Toyota vehicles could be available in Forza someday, too.
The Series 5 update also adds a new 10-mission campaign called Isha’s Taxis. In them, you drive an Austin FX4 London cab and a Cadillac limo. Completing all the challenges unlocks an FX4 as a vehicle to drive whenever you want.
Players who just want to experience Forza Horizon 4's huge world can now do an individual version of the previous Team Adventure mode.
There are a ton of smaller tweaks with this update, too. For example, players who use a steering wheel should find better rumble and force feedback response. The revisions also fix an issue where players couldn't save controller mappings for multiple devices.
The Series 5 update is available as of January 15, so Forza Horizon 4 players can enjoy it right now.
The last major content update to Forza Horizon 4 was in December when the developers released the Fortune Island expansion. The pack added a whole new island to drive across, including areas with thunderstorms and the aurora borealis, and ten new vehicles came with it, too.
Welcome to 2019 and the latest update for Forza Horizon 4. Arriving on Tuesday, January 15, the Series 5 update includes new features requested by the Forza community and improvements across all parts of the game. Check out the highlights of some of the big changes:
Free-For-All Adventure
The Series 5 update brings a brand-new way to play Online Adventure. In addition to the traditional Team Adventure, players now have the option to compete individually. This new mode can be found in the Online Adventure Tab and is available in both Ranked and Unranked modes.
Horizon Story: Isha’s Taxis
It’s time for a new Horizon Story and a new Horizon Business. “Isha’s Taxis” features 10 new missions featuring the classic Austin FX4 taxi, as well as a mission featuring the Cadillac TXS Limousine. Drive with speed and style and you’ll have chance to win the Austin FX4 as the Level 10 reward.
Mitsubishi Returns!
Alongside Series 5, we’re bringing seven Mitsubishi cars into Forza Horizon 4 with a free Mitsubishi Car Pack, available at no additional charge for all players. This pack will feature the following cars:
Other Improvements
In addition to the above features, Playground Games have delivered several cross-platform fixes designed to improve the experience for all players. Highlights among these improvements include adding new filters to Event Blueprint searching, including racing series, creator, and title, as well as adding the ability to view all eligible cars for a Trial or Season Championship.
The Playground team has been busy with fixes and changes as well. Some highlights:
· Resolved issue where Drivatar names could be duplicated in events.
· Fixed an issue where turning off Rewind in difficulty menu would prevent users from being able to rewind during route creation.
· Prevented damage being applied to player car when restarting British Racing Green: Chapter 10.
· Improved visibility of Street Race event finish lines.
· Fixed an issue where passing through a Danger Sign twice in quick succession would cause all other PR stunts to stop working.
· Fixed an issue where the Speed Trap near the train bridge could be exploited.
· The ‘Carlton’ and ‘Floss’ avatar emotes are no longer available.
Series 5 also sees a number of improvements for Forza Horizon 4 wheel players, including:
· Fixed issue where Average Slip Damper was not working on wheels that required inverse force feedback (FFB).
· Fixed issue where center spring in FFB would remain on while in the air.
· Improved rumble and FFB feedback on wheels.
· Fixed issue where controller mappings for a second device were not being saved.
For the full list of fixes, features, and improvements, review the Series 5 Release Notes on the Forza Support page.