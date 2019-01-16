Forza Horizon 4 players can now enjoy driving seven Mitsubishi models through the game's fictional version of the United Kingdom. Best of all the new cars are free as part of the Series 5 update. The video above shows the developers playing the updated game for over an hour.

4 Photos

Mitsubishi models weren't available in Forza Horizon 4 at launch, but the developers were apparently now able to tie up the license to the automaker's vehicles. The pack of models with the Series 5 update includes a: 1992 Galant VR4, 1995 Eclipse GSX, 1997 GTO (better known as a 3000GT), 1999 Lancer Evolution VI GSR, 2004 Lancer Evolution VIII MR, 2006 Lancer Evolution IX MR, 2008 Lancer Evolution X GSR.

It's nice to see a new automaker joining Forza Horizon 4. Maybe, the addition of Mitsubishi could provide a little hope that Toyota vehicles could be available in Forza someday, too.

The Series 5 update also adds a new 10-mission campaign called Isha’s Taxis. In them, you drive an Austin FX4 London cab and a Cadillac limo. Completing all the challenges unlocks an FX4 as a vehicle to drive whenever you want.

Players who just want to experience Forza Horizon 4's huge world can now do an individual version of the previous Team Adventure mode.

There are a ton of smaller tweaks with this update, too. For example, players who use a steering wheel should find better rumble and force feedback response. The revisions also fix an issue where players couldn't save controller mappings for multiple devices.

The Series 5 update is available as of January 15, so Forza Horizon 4 players can enjoy it right now.

The last major content update to Forza Horizon 4 was in December when the developers released the Fortune Island expansion. The pack added a whole new island to drive across, including areas with thunderstorms and the aurora borealis, and ten new vehicles came with it, too.

Source: Forza Motorsport