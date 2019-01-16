The Lister Motor Company has a long history of tuning Jaguars, in addition to building a few models of its own, and the company's latest undertaking is a revised Jaguar F-Pace capable of reaching over 200 miles per hour (322 kilometers per hour). It calls the creation the LFP, and a new Facebook post provides another look at the speedy SUV wearing a combination of British Racing Green with yellow trim. The fresh images offer a better view of the cabin, too.

Lister isn't yet offering full specs about the LFP, but some of the more important figures are available. The SUV offers 670 horsepower (500 kilowatts), and this is enough for the tuned F-Pace to hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds. The tuner promises to use a lot of carbon fiber parts to shed weight off of Jaguar's crossover. Prices for the vehicle start at 140,000 pounds (179,945.50 at current exchange rates), and Lister is taking pre-orders for the model now. The business is limiting production to 250 units.

For comparison, Jaguar's own F-Pace SVR uses a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 that makes 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) and gets to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds. It tops out at 176 mph (283 kph).

In 2018, Lister launched a tuned Jaguar F-Type SVR that it called the LFT-666. As the name suggested, the model used a version of Jag's supercharged 5.0-liter V8 making 666 hp (497 kW). The firm also fitted carbon fiber body panels to save weight and revised the suspension for improved handling. Lister kept production to just 99 units.

Source: Lister Motor Company via YouTube