After introducing the Golf GTI TCR edition as a concept at 2018's Wörthersee show in Austria, VW is now taking advance orders for the hotter hatch. Unfortunately for folks on most of the planet, the special model is only available in Europe at the moment.

4 Photos

The road-going GTI TCR takes its inspiration from the version of the venerable hot hatch that's racing in the TCR International Series. The model uses a version of VW's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 286 horsepower (213 kilowatts) in this application. The only available gearbox is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and it comes with a limited-slip front differential. The drivetrain gets the special edition model to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 5.6 seconds. In standard form, the TCR has a limited top speed of 155 mph (250 kph), but an option pushes the maximum velocity to 162 mph (260 kph).

The TCR shows off its extra performance by adding a front splitter, different roof spoiler, rear diffuser, side sill extensions, and black mirror caps to the exterior. Drilled brake discs help when the time comes to slow down, and LED headlights illuminate the road ahead. The edition comes standard with a set of 18-inch wheels, or buyers can optionally upgrade to 19-inch pieces with standard tires or a set of semi-slick rubber for folks who intend to spend a lot of time at the track.

There's also an optional exterior styling pack that adds carbon fiber mirror caps, a black roof, and honeycomb-shaped decals on the rear fenders.

Upon opening the door, the driver nestles into a sport seat with a mix of microfiber and fabric upholstery. The leather-wrapped steering wheel has perforated sections at the 3 and 9 o'clock positions, in addition to a red mark at 12 o'clock. A digital instrument display is also standard on the TCR.

The Golf GTI TCR starts at 38,950 euros ($44,356.38 at current exchange rates) in Germany, including the country's VAT.

Source: Volkswagen