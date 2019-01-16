PHEV model will be available at launch.
After several spy photo sessions, a number of leaks, and a single teaser, the facelifted BMW 7 Series is making its official debut with major styling tweaks and a couple of important tech upgrades. First and foremost, the luxury limo’s fascia has been given an even larger kidney grille for a “more powerful visual presence.” As standard, the active grille’s bars of the U.S. model are finished in aluminum satin, unless you purchase the range-topping M760Li xDrive model which features Cerium Grey finish.
The 40 percent larger grille is flanked by a set of redesigned headlights which use adaptive LED technology as standard, while optionally available will be lasers. Above the fascia, the hood has also been given a slightly reshaped design, and the fenders are now a tad more muscular.
The highlight of the design changes at the back is the slim light strip that extends across the full width of the tailgate connecting the taillights. Speaking of them, the new clusters are 1.4 inches slimmer than on the outgoing model and have a new design.
Hop inside the cabin and you’ll find BMW’s latest generation digital instrument cluster also featured in the 8 Series and X5. The Bavarian manufacturer also promises new leather and trim options, as well as improved acoustic comfort. Standard equipment for the model now includes wireless charging located immediately in front of the cup holders for easier access.
While the V12-powered top-of-the-range M760 remains the star of the show with its 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque, BMW is proud to introduce a comprehensively re-engineered version of the 4.4-liter V8. It now generates 523 hp (390 kW), 80 hp (60 kW) more than before, and up to 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque, 74 lb-ft (100 Nm) more than on the outgoing model. In the 750i xDrive, the new V8 ensures the sedan reaches 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) from a standstill in just 3.9 seconds.
At launch, the new 7 will also be offered in a plug-in hybrid version which combines a specially adapted six-cylinder inline engine with 280 hp (209 kW) with an electric motor rated at 113 hp (84 kW). The system stores electric energy in a new lithium-ion battery, but BMW is not ready to disclose the all-electric range yet. The combined peak power of the system is 389 hp (290 kW) which is enough for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 4.9 seconds.
The German automaker has also revised the eight-speed automatic which is the standard gearbox on all models for the 2020 model year. It should now deliver quicker and smoother gear shifts, and comes as standard with a Launch Control function. The PHEV powertrain uses a hybrid-specific variant the Sport Steptronic transmission with an improved separating clutch that acts as the link to the engine.
When it arrives at showrooms in April this year, the 2020 7 Series will be available in five different specifications, four all-wheel-drive models and one RWD. Prices will be announced closer to the on-sale date.
- World premiere for the new BMW 7 Series: Premium carmaker BMW sharpens the profile of its flagship luxury-class models. New exterior design exudes significantly greater presence and elegant precision. New interior appointments create refined, feel-good ambience and further enhance long-distance comfort.
- New, striking and high-prestige appearance thanks to 50-millimetre taller front end. New BMW kidney grille with single-piece surround and surface area around 40 per cent larger. Slimmer headlight units, optionally with BMW Laserlight. Outer air intakes now with large, painted plates and eye-catching chrome trim strips.
- Vertical Air Breathers in the front side panels bring extra precision, clarity and solidity to the car’s flanks. Side trim strips now extend into the rear apron.
- Extensively re-designed rear end. Rear apron contours adopt the design language of the front air intake trim. Integral exhaust tailpipes with larger chrome surrounds. New, three-dimensional and 35-millimetre slimmer rear lights with red/black surfacing. Sharply defined, very slim light strip (six millimetres wide) below the chrome bar between the rear lights provides an extra stylistic flourish.
- Expanded portfolio of exterior paint finishes and light-alloy wheels. Design Pure Excellence for the exterior and interior and M Sport package provide scope for individualisation. Extended BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line now available.
- Stylish sophistication for the interior. Exclusive Nappa leather upholstery with extended quilting, new fine wood interior trim strips and Ambient highlight in smoked-glass look create harmoniously crafted luxury ambience. Leather steering wheel with optimised arrangement of multifunction buttons. Re-positioned tray for wireless charging of mobile phones. BMW Touch Command with upgraded hardware and software. Rear-seat entertainment system with full-HD touchscreen display.
- Enhanced acoustic properties optimise long-distance travelling comfort: improved soundproofing around the rear wheel arches, B-pillars and seatbelt outlet covers in the rear, and for the side windows and rear window (acoustic glass).
- Updated line-up of engines. All variants meet the Euro 6d-TEMP exhaust standard. V12 engine in the BMW M760Li xDrive (fuel consumption combined: 12.5 – 12.4 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 285 – 282 g/km) now with gasoline particulate filter. New V8 engine with maximum output raised by 60 kW/80 hp to 390 kW/530 hp for the BMW 750i xDrive (fuel consumption combined: 9.5 – 9.5 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 217 – 217 g/km) and BMW 750Li xDrive (fuel consumption combined: 9.6 – 9.5 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 218 – 218 g/km). Also available: three diesel engines with up to four turbochargers and outputs ranging from 195 kW/265 hp to 294 kW/400 hp.
- Plug-in hybrid variants of the new BMW 7 Series now with specially adapted six-cylinder in-line petrol engine and upgraded high-voltage battery. System output in SPORT mode raised to a maximum 290 kW/394 hp. Electric range increased to 50 – 58 kilometres (31 – 36 miles).
- Sophisticated chassis technology delivers exceptional balance between luxurious ride comfort and the dynamic flair for which BMW is renowned. Adaptive suspension and two-axle air suspension fitted as standard. Integral Active Steering and Executive Drive Pro with active roll stabilisation (not available for plug-in hybrid models) available as options. BMW M760Li xDrive and plug-in hybrid variants with model-specific chassis tuning.
- Further progress towards automated driving. Exceptionally wide range of driver assistance systems. Driving Assistant Professional with Steering and lane control assistant. Standard-fitted Parking Assistant now also includes Reversing Assistant.
- Standard BMW Live Cockpit Professional with Navigation system, fully digital, 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 10.25-inch Control Display with consistent, modern graphics. New BMW Operating System 7.0 enables extremely fast access to settings and functions, customisable displays and multimodal operation via touchscreen display, iDrive Controller, steering wheel buttons, voice control and gesture control.
- BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant acts as a digital co-driver and expert on the car. Controlled by natural voice commands. Vitality and relaxation programmes plus three Experience Modes with need-based compositions of lighting, air conditioning, fragrancing, seat massage, shading, seat heating and seat ventilation. Integration of Microsoft Office 365 and Skype for Business. Remote Software Upgrades for updating vehicle functions over the air.