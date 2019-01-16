Hide press release Show press release

Munich. BMW will introduce a wave of enticing additions to standard specification and broaden the array of options available ex-factory in spring 2019, delivering a further boost to driving pleasure and individuality in many of its model ranges. New design features, exterior paint finishes and light-alloy wheels enhance the sporting appearance of the BMW 2 Series Coupe, BMW 2 Series Convertible, BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 4 Series, BMW M4 Coupe (fuel consumption combined: 10.0 – 9.9 l/100 km [28.3 – 28.5 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 227 – 225 g/km) and BMW M4 Convertible (fuel consumption combined: 10.2 – 10.1 l/100 km [27.7 – 28.0 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 232 – 230 g/km). Joining the equipment offering for the BMW 5 Series Sedan and BMW 5 Series Touring, meanwhile, is a BMW Individual Composition with M Sport features.

The spread of BMW X1 and BMW X2 model variants presented to customers has also been further expanded, and their exhaust gas treatment systems will now include a gasoline particulate filter. Spring 2019 will see the arrival of the BMW X2 M35i (fuel consumption combined: 7.1 – 6.9 l/100 km [39.8 – 40.9 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 161 – 158 g/km) as the flagship model in the compact Sports Activity Coupe’s line-up. And just a few months on from the market launch of the new BMW 8 Series Coupe and new BMW X5, the selection of exterior paint finishes and leather appointments for the luxury sports car and Sports Activity Vehicle will grow to include additional variants.

BMW 2 Series Coupe, BMW 2 Series Convertible, BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo: fresh touches enhance sportiness and elegance.

Among the refreshing flourishes enriching the visual sportiness and elegance of the BMW 2 Series Coupe and BMW 2 Series Convertible are darkened rear lights, which will become part of standard specification in March 2019. The high-performance BMW M2 Competition (fuel consumption combined: 10.0 – 9.8 l/100 km [28.3 – 28.8 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 227 – 224 g/km) will likewise come with darkened rear lights as standard. BMW 2 Series Coupe and BMW 2 Series Convertible customers ordering their car in Sport Line specification will find additional bi-colour 17- and 18-inch light-alloy wheels on the options list.

18-inch M light-alloy wheels in twin-spoke design, painted in matt Cerium Grey and with mixed-size tyres, will be offered as a new option for the BMW M240i Coupe (fuel consumption combined: 7.4 – 7.3 l/100 km [38.2 – 38.7 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 168 – 167 g/km), BMW M240i xDrive Coupe (fuel consumption combined: 8.0 – 7.8 l/100 km [35.3 – 36.2 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 181 – 178 g/km), BMW M240i Convertible (fuel consumption combined: 7.6 – 7.6 l/100 km [37.2 – 37.2 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 173 – 172 g/km) and BMW M240i xDrive Convertible (fuel consumption combined: 8.4 – 8.3 l/100 km [33.6 – 34.0 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 191 – 188 g/km). The palette of exterior paint finishes for the particularly sporty six-cylinder BMW 2 Series models now also includes the new Long Beach Blue metallic variant, while the optional interior trim strips in smooth matt Carbon Fibre heighten the cabin’s sporting allure.

All Sport Line model and M Sport model variants of the BMW 2 Series Coupe and BMW 2 Series Convertible come with a black kidney grille surround. And new to the options list for the interior is Dakota leather trim with exclusive stitching.

Dark rear lights will also be included in the standard specification for the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo from March 2019. Cars with the optional Adaptive LED Headlights also have black inserts for the headlight units, which the M Sport model will complement with a BMW kidney grille, exhaust tailpipe embellishers and exterior mirror caps (optional) in High-gloss Black. Added to which, Jet Black 18-inch M light-alloy wheels in star-spoke design and 19-inch M light-alloy wheels in twin-spoke design with Jet Black polished finish and mixed-size tyres are available for M Sport models as a new and exclusive option. In addition, the exterior colour shade Mineral White metallic can be specified for M Sport cars.

BMW 4 Series, BMW M4 Coupe, BMW M4 Convertible: new paint finishes, light-alloy wheels and leather appointments.

The BMW 4 Series will present an even more alluring proposition from March 2019 thanks to new individualisation options. For example, the stylish elegance of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe will be showcased to particularly stunning effect by the BMW Individual paint finish Aventurine Red metallic and BMW Individual special paint finish Frozen Dark Grey metallic. The selection of colours available for the BMW 4 Series Coupe and BMW 4 Series Convertible now also includes Mediterranean Blue metallic. Newcomers to the range of optional equipment available for all BMW 4 Series models are 18-inch light-alloy wheels in twin-spoke design and the bi-colour paint variant Orbit Grey, plus 19-inch M light-alloy wheels in twin-spoke design and bi-colour Jet Black with mixed-size tyres.

The interior also contains some new and distinctive touches in the form of the Mocha colour shade for the optional Dakota leather trim on Sport Line, Luxury Line and M Sport cars and interior trim strips in Carbon Fibre, which are available in conjunction with M Sport specification. The M Sport and Sport Line variants of the BMW 4 Series will now be fitted with black rear light screens and a BMW kidney grille surround in High-gloss Black as standard.

Darkened rear lights are also set to adorn the rear of the BMW M4 Coupe and BMW M4 Convertible. The BMW Individual paint finish Frozen Dark Blue II will be offered as an option for the two high-performance models from March 2019. Plus, the BMW M4 Coupe with M Competition package can be ordered with two new bi-colour leather trim options. BMW Individual fine-grain Merino full leather trim is available in the Sakhir Orange/Black and Silverstone/ Black combinations.

Exclusive dynamics: new M Sport Individual equipment line for the BMW 4 Series.

A new and highly desirable addition to the selection of equipment lines available from March 2019 for the BMW 4 Series Coupe, BMW 4 Series Convertible and BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is the M Sport Individual model. Here, signature M features designed to fuel dynamic driving pleasure team up with suitably exclusive options from BMW Individual. The new equipment line includes the BMW Individual paint finish Tanzanite Blue metallic, an M Aerodynamics package, BMW Individual High-gloss Shadow Line, 19-inch BMW Individual light-alloy wheels in V-spoke design with mixed-size tyres, and variable sport steering. Rear-wheel-drive models also get M Sport suspension.

Among the features engendering a sporty and luxurious ambience in the interior are sports seats for the driver and front passenger, BMW Individual extended leather upholstery Merino in Opal White, heated seats, an M leather steering wheel, the lighting package and BMW Individual interior trim strips in Piano Finish Black. The BMW 4 Series Coupe and BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe add a BMW Individual headliner in Anthracite. Customers can also choose from a wide range of options when it comes to exterior paint finishes, light-alloy wheels, leather upholstery and interior trim strips.

BMW 5 Series range: BMW Individual Composition with M Sport features.

A neatly blended selection of super-exclusive design and equipment features distinguishes the BMW Individual Composition with M Sport features available for the BMW 5 Series Sedan and BMW 5 Series Touring from March 2019. The new option includes BMW Individual paintwork in Azurite Black metallic, Carbon Black metallic, Champagne Quartz metallic, Almandine Brown metallic or Rhodonite Silver metallic, 20-inch BMW Individual light-alloy wheels, BMW Individual extended leather upholstery Merino in Tartufo, Caramel or Smoke White, comfort seats with active seat ventilation, a leather-covered BMW Individual instrument panel, a BMW Individual headliner in Anthracite and BMW Individual interior trim strips.

The exquisite options for the exterior and interior team up with an M Aerodynamics package, M Sport suspension, M Sport braking system, an M leather steering wheel, illuminated M door sill plates, BMW Individual High-gloss Shadow Line trim and kidney grille bars in High-gloss Black. This equipment package also brings LED front foglamps, trapezoidal exhaust tailpipe embellishers in chrome and optional ambient lighting.

BMW 8 Series Coupe now available with a richer variety of paint finishes and leather appointments.

The show-stopping design and luxurious interior ambience of the new BMW 8 Series Coupe can be tailored even more precisely to the owner’s personal style from spring 2019 thanks to a wider array of exterior paint finishes and leather appointments. The spectrum of body colours available has expanded to include the BMW Individual paint finishes Aventurine Red metallic and Tanzanite Blue metallic and the BMW Individual special paint finishes Brilliant White metallic, Frozen Dark Brown metallic, Frozen Arctic Grey metallic, Frozen Cashmere Silver metallic, Frozen Dark Silver metallic, Frozen Brilliant White metallic and Pure Metal Silver metallic.

Meanwhile, BMW Individual fine-grain Merino full leather trim will appeal to those looking to lend a particularly exclusive feel to the design of their car’s interior. It can be ordered in Black, Ivory White and Cognac, as well as the Fiona Red/Black, Tartufo/Black, Ivory White/Tartufo and Midnight Blue/Black combinations. Also new to the options list are BMW Individual fine wood interior trim strips in Black Ash Silver Effect high-gloss.

BMW X5: new exterior colours and leather appointments.

The range of body colour shades and leather appointments for the new BMW X5 will also be further expanded in spring 2019. The Sports Activity Vehicle will now be available with the exterior paint finishes Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect metallic and Terra Brown metallic and BMW Individual paint finishes Ruby Black metallic, Pyrite Brown metallic, Ametrine metallic and Tanzanite Blue metallic.

A selection of additional options will help customers bring a personalised flavour to the interior of the new BMW X5. New arrivals include BMW Individual extended leather upholstery Merino in Ivory White/Midnight Blue combination and BMW Individual fine-grain Merino full leather trim in Black, Ivory White, Tartufo, Coffee and Ivory White/Midnight Blue. And from April 2019, BMW Individual interior trim strips in Fineline Black fine wood with aluminium inlays will also be available as an option.

Sales get underway of the BMW X2 M35i; BMW X1 xDrive20i, BMW X2 xDrive20i and BMW X1 xDrive25i now with gasoline particulate filter.

The BMW X2 will welcome a new top-of-the-line model variant in spring 2019. The market launch des BMW X2 M35i sees the extrovert design of the compact Sports Activity Coupes link up with an extremely powerful four-cylinder petrol engine. The new 2.0-litre unit with M TwinPower Turbo technology generates maximum output of 225 kW/306 hp and peak torque of 450 Nm (332 lb-ft), and accelerates the BMW X2 M35i from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.0 seconds. Power transfer is via an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission and BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive. An M Sport braking system and mechanical M Sport differential at the front axle also play their part in endowing the flagship X2 with its standout sporting prowess.

More petrol variants of the BMW X1 and BMW X2 will boast further reduced emissions from March 2019. The BMW X1 xDrive20i (fuel consumption combined: 6.7 l/100 km [42.2 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 152 g/km), BMW X2 xDrive20i (fuel consumption combined: 6.7 – 6.5 l/100 km [42.2 – 43.5 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 152 – 147 g/km) and BMW X1 xDrive25i (fuel consumption combined: 6.8 l/100 km [41.5 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 155 g/km) will now be fitted with a gasoline particulate filter to cut levels of particulate emissions.