As promised, Skoda will introduce the production-ready Vision X (pictured below) at the Geneva Motor Show in March, one year after the concept’s debut at the same event. This teaser video/photo combo is the automaker’s way of telling us the subcompact crossover will be ready for the big show in Switzerland ahead of a market launch in Europe expected to take place in the second half of the year.

It seems highly unlikely the vehicle will carry over the concept’s “Vision X” name as logic tells us the automaker based in Mladá Boleslav has decided to go with a name that starts with “K.” That would make sense considering the Karoq and Kodiaq global models and the China-only Kamiq and Kodiaq GT.

50 Photos

Not that it comes as a big surprise, but the new “urban crossover” as characterized by Skoda will ride on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform. Details are scarce at the moment of writing, but this teaser allows us to see the split LED headlight arrangement implemented on its bigger brothers. The days of humble Skoda models are long gone when you take into account the yet-unnamed B-segment crossover will have dynamic turning signals.

Skoda’s new crossover won’t be the only model in the segment with the quirky split headlight arrangement since vehicles such as the Hyundai Kona and Citroën C3 Aircross already have those. What will make the production-ready Vision X stand out will be the typical attributes of a Skoda: spacious interior, large trunk, and solid build quality.

A sister model of the VW T-Cross and SEAT Arona, the pint-sized crossover will likely be offered with an assortment of three- and four-cylinder gasoline engines. It’s unclear whether there will be any diesels, but with the Fabia facelift dropping the TDI altogether, the new high-riding Skoda might be a TSI-only affair.

Expect more teasers between now and the first press day of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show scheduled for March 5, although we have a feeling an online reveal will occur a few days sooner.

Source: Skoda

