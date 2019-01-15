The first-ever Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan for U.S. buyers is almost here. Mercedes says its fresh-and-new model will hit dealerships in “early 2019” which, looking at the calendar, is pretty much now. We don’t have an exact date yet for its arrival, but today we do know how much it will cost.

Starting price for the front-wheel-drive A220 is $32,500, with all-wheel-drive 4MATIC models commanding just a bit more at $34,500. Those numbers do not include an additional $995 in destination charges, but even with that extra grand factored in, the A-Class is an affordable step into the luxurious world of Mercedes-Benz.

What does that starting price get you? The A220 comes standard with LED lights at the front and back, 17-inch wheels, and a panoramic roof to let the light shine through. Inside there’s a fully digital cockpit with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 7-inch touchscreen display. Dual-zone climate control is also standard, as are paddle shifters on the steering wheel and full smartphone integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also comes standard with active brake assist and adaptive braking with hill start assist. And of course, the automaker’s advanced MBUX system with voice control is included.

64 Photos

Power is relegated to either the front wheels or all four, courtesy of a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making a modest 188 horsepower (140 kilowatts) connected to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. It’s not what you’d call invigorating – something we experienced in our A-Class first-drive experience last year – but it is adequate for daily commuting. We found the chassis to be rewarding in the curves, so getting our hands on an AMG-tuned variant could be plenty exciting. We suspect, however, it would also be plenty expensive.

Will the entry-level Benz sedan find buyers in a U.S. market saturated with compact SUVs? We will find out as 2019 progresses forward.

Source: Mercedes-Benz