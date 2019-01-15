That's just about what we expected from the new entry-level Merc.
The first-ever Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan for U.S. buyers is almost here. Mercedes says its fresh-and-new model will hit dealerships in “early 2019” which, looking at the calendar, is pretty much now. We don’t have an exact date yet for its arrival, but today we do know how much it will cost.
Starting price for the front-wheel-drive A220 is $32,500, with all-wheel-drive 4MATIC models commanding just a bit more at $34,500. Those numbers do not include an additional $995 in destination charges, but even with that extra grand factored in, the A-Class is an affordable step into the luxurious world of Mercedes-Benz.
What does that starting price get you? The A220 comes standard with LED lights at the front and back, 17-inch wheels, and a panoramic roof to let the light shine through. Inside there’s a fully digital cockpit with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 7-inch touchscreen display. Dual-zone climate control is also standard, as are paddle shifters on the steering wheel and full smartphone integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also comes standard with active brake assist and adaptive braking with hill start assist. And of course, the automaker’s advanced MBUX system with voice control is included.
Power is relegated to either the front wheels or all four, courtesy of a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making a modest 188 horsepower (140 kilowatts) connected to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. It’s not what you’d call invigorating – something we experienced in our A-Class first-drive experience last year – but it is adequate for daily commuting. We found the chassis to be rewarding in the curves, so getting our hands on an AMG-tuned variant could be plenty exciting. We suspect, however, it would also be plenty expensive.
Will the entry-level Benz sedan find buyers in a U.S. market saturated with compact SUVs? We will find out as 2019 progresses forward.
Source: Mercedes-Benz
All-new Sedan offers MBUX, establishes new gateway to the brand
Mercedes-Benz A-Class to start at $32,500
Atlanta. Mercedes-Benz USA today announced pricing for the all-new
2019 A-Class Sedan. For the first time in Mercedes-Benz USA history,
pricing will be announced simultaneously on official Mercedes-Benz USA
social channels. A 24-hour countdown will be posted to the
@mercedesbenzusa Instagram story with a scrolling price until the final
MSRP is revealed. This marks the debut of a Sedan in the A-Class product
range, and represents the first time the A-Class will be sold in the U.S.
market. Arriving in U.S. dealerships in early 2019, the Mercedes-Benz
A220 Sedan will start at just $32,500*, while the A220 4MATIC Sedan
will start from $34,500.*
The A-Class Sedan introduces the game-changing new infotainment system
called MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). Featuring a completely new user
interface, natural speech recognition, touchscreen capabilities and a new
Touchpad, MBUX represents a powerful user experience that also incorporates
artificial intelligence to learn your habits over time and automatically adapt to
changes in patterns of behavior.
The A220 and A220 4MATIC both feature a 2.0L inline-4 turbocharged engine
that produces 188 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque. This powerful and fuel efficient
power plant is mated to a 7G-DCT dual-clutch transmission. The extensive
standard equipment for the A220 and A220 4MATIC includes a Panorama roof
and the intuitively-operated MBUX multimedia system with intelligent Voice
Control. The in-car experience welcomes a new era of connectivity with
standard Smartphone Integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a
high-resolution widescreen cockpit concept with a 7.0-inch digital instrument
cluster and 7.0-inch touchscreen multimedia display. The exterior design is
further refined with standard 17” wheels and LED headlamps and taillamps.
The A-Class Sedan can also be customized with unique design and equipment
lines including the optionally available AMG Line or Night Package, as well as
a Multimedia Package that includes Mercedes-Benz Navigation and augmented
video. KEYLESS-GO with HANDS-FREE ACCESS is also available, which
conveniently enables the hands-free and fully automatic opening of the trunk
lid with a kicking motion under the rear bumper.
As with every Mercedes-Benz vehicle, safety is a top priority. The standard and
highly sophisticated safety systems include Active Brake Assist, Crosswind
Assist and adaptive braking technology with Hill Start Assist and HOLD
function. In addition, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC® with Route-Based
Speed Adaptation, Active Steering Assist and a suite of advanced driver
assistance systems are also optionally available.
As the new gateway to Mercedes-Benz, the A-Class Sedan is well-positioned to
attract a new generation of buyers to further advance the brand’s success story
in the premium compact segment that began in 2013 with the launch of the
CLA. In 2017, nearly one in two buyers of a Mercedes-Benz compact car in the
U.S. had previously driven a competitor vehicle, and more than 50-percent of
CLA customers were new to Mercedes-Benz (first-time buyers and conquests).
*Prices excludes $995 destination and delivery charge.