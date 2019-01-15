Porsche Exclusive specializes in making the German automaker's vehicles a little bit more special, and it's now showing off the recently introduced Panamera GTS with a coat of eye-catching Mamba Green paint. The color doesn't cover just the exterior because when occupants step inside they find the chartreuse shade on the strip below the dashboard.

Porsche Exclusive goes further than just giving the Panamera GTS a new coat of paint, but you need to look hard for these special details. For example, the headlights and taillights have a slightly darker tint than the standard units. The division also uses Mamba Green paint on the air outlets behind the front wheels and rear model designation. A set of gloss black mirror covers keep the exterior from appearing too monochromatic. The 21-inch wheels have a coat of satin-finish platinum paint, which gives them an oddly dull appearance.

The automaker's customization division pays a similar amount of attention to the interior. The most notable addition is covering the steering column and instrument surround in leather. Porsche's Crayon gray color adorns the seatbelts, Sport Chrono instrument face, and tachometer. The vents get some black paint, too.

The Panamera GTS uses Porsche's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that makes 453 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque. It runs through an eight-speed automatic to an all-wheel-drive system. The potent powertrain is enough to get the Porsche in 3.9 seconds. An adaptive air suspension comes with a slightly lower ride height than the standard setup. The same setup is available on the Panamera GTS Sport Turismo for folks who want this performance but need a little more cargo room.

