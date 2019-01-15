Top Gear is gearing up for another season. The so-called Series 26 will be returning to screens soon but an exact date hasn’t been released yet. If the schedule from last year is anything to go by, then expect to see it on BBC Two sometime between late February and the first half of March.

The first trailer of the new season shows some intriguing action from the show’s three presenters, including what appears to be a golf game on broad of passenger tricycles, as well as some amateur track racing. Of course, there are also some interesting maneuvers with older vehicles.

During the new season, we’ll see cars such as the Bentley Continental GT, Ferrari GTC4 Lusso, and Porsche Panamera being tested by the British show. In a typical TG fashion, ultra-luxury cars like the new Rolls-Royce Phantom will be driven at exotic destinations.

For 2019, Top Gear will continue to be hosted by Chris Harris, Rory Reid, and Matt LeBlanc, with the latter announcing last year that he will be leaving the show for 2020. In turn, Reid will “remain part of the Top Gear family” and will be moving to Extra Gear which is a short online series that will air right after the end of each Top Gear episode. Occasional appearances on the TV show are also possible.

For Season 27, Paddy McGuinness and Andrew Flintoff will be replacing LeBlanc and Reid with Harris retaining a lead host role. The two new members of the TG team have strong motoring backgrounds and claim to be long-time fans of the show and true gearheads.

Source: Top Gear on YouTube