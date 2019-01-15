[Update] Unsurprisingly, the image has been taken down.

Remember when the exterior designs of Volvo’s S90 sedan and V90 wagon leaked online via scale models? What about the time when the Audi A7 Sportback and Citroën C3 Aircross made an early debut the same way? Well, it’s happening all over again. Spain-based Car Scale World has published what they believe is a 1:43 scale model of the fifth-generation Renault Clio. Not just any Clio, but what looks to be the GT-Line version.

According to the Facebook post attached above, we’re looking at a Premium X model part of IXO Models’ collection. We checked their website to see if we could find the Clio V, but we only spotted these six scale models of race cars based on previous generations of the supermini.

While we can’t vouch for the authenticity of this image showing the presumed 2019 Clio, it might just be the real deal. The exterior design does match what the spy shots (attached at the end) have been showing, right down to the “hidden” rear door handle, which appears to have been incorporated in the glass area like on the previous-generation SEAT Leon. Like with the Spanish compact hatchback, the rear door handle is not fooling anyone – this is a five-door car.

Unsurprisingly, the front of the car looks like a scaled-down Megane, and with this likely being the GT-Line, we’re looking at a more expensive version of the Clio V. Those are headlights of the full-LED type and the front fenders seem to have the “GT-Line” badge right where you’d expect it to be. Most of the images you’ll find on the Internet with the Clio and Megane in this trim level are showing a similar blue shade, although the quality of this photo is not exactly great.

The leak is a sign Renault is about to take the wraps off its revamped supermini. The official word regarding when the big debut is scheduled is “early 2019,” so we could see it sooner than the Geneva Motor Show programmed for March. That means an online reveal could occur in the coming weeks.

Source: Car Scale World / Facebook