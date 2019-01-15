Friends, Motor1.com is an automotive haven where enthusiasts of all walks of life can escape the drudgery of the day. We do our best to steer clear of political buttons, and these days, that requires Formula 1 levels of grip, downforce, and driver finesse. It’s no secret that the United States Government has been partially shut down for nearly a month now, meaning upwards of 800,000 people are basically out-of-work with no income. That is, except those who are still required to work even though they aren’t getting paid, but that’s one of those hot-button political chicanes we need to steer around. What matters for our purposes is that Hyundai is trying to help those who need it.

Today, the automaker announced a payment relief program for federal workers affected by the shutdown. Anyone who financed a vehicle through Hyundai Motor Finance and currently has a delayed paycheck from Uncle Sam is eligible for a 30-day extension on current payments, be it a lease or purchase. Hyundai instructs affected individuals to call Hyundai Motor Finance at 800-523-4030. It’s pretty much as simple as that.

“We recognize that there are many federal employees who are Hyundai owners and are not receiving their normal paycheck,” said Brian Smith, COO of Hyundai Motor America. “Hyundai is a brand that aims to make things better for its customers and this is our way of showing customers ‘we have your back’ during this uncertain time.”

Hyundai isn't the only company offering some assistance during this divisive period in American history, but it’s one that falls into our realm of news and without going headlong into a political catch fence, we’re very happy to see individuals and companies trying to actually help others. The entire world needs more of that, so thanks Hyundai for setting an example we should all try to follow.

Source: Hyundai