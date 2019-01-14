Explore the new Explorer with us.

The 2020 Ford Explorer marks the return to rear-wheel-drive underpinnings for the Blue Oval’s three-row crossover.

Power comes courtesy of a standard turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder that Ford projects will produce more than 300 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. Despite its low cylinder count, the entry-level Explorer engine is able to tow a maximum of 5,300 pounds with the Tow package. That figure betters the maximum capacity for the current Explorer Sport’s 365-hp twin-turbocharged V6 engine by 300 pounds.

Those in search of even more capability from the 2020 Explorer can opt for a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 expected to make 365 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, the performance-oriented Explorer ST boasts 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque from the bi-turbo bent-six.

A first-for-Explorer hybrid model also joins the ranks for 2020, and the gasoline-electric crossover brings a combined 318 horsepower to the table courtesy of its 3.3-liter V6 and single electric motor.

Accompanying the powertrain improvements are interior improvements, including an available, iPad-like 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display and an additional 6.1 cubic feet of cargo space with all seats folded down. Additionally, every Explorer now comes standard with active and passive safety features such as a blind-spot monitor with a cross-traffic alert system, lane-keep assist, automatic high-beam headlights, and a forward collision system with automatic braking and pedestrian detection.

The 2020 Ford Explorer goes on sale this summer and sports a base price of $32,765.

Ford Explorer
2020 Ford Explorer ST
2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid
2019 Detroit Auto Show: What To Expect
6 Generations Of The Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer ST Spy Shots
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum spy shots
