The new Toyota Supra is here, and for better or worse, it pays homage to the nameplate by offering an inline-six up front, turning the wheels in back. U.S. buyers have a couple different trim levels to choose from, but in other markets Toyota offers the reborn sports car with a turbocharged four-cylinder as well. Whether or not the four-pot will eventually come to North America is unknown, but for those curious about such a machine, here’s the info.

The engine is a 2.0-liter with a twin-scroll turbo setup, offered in a couple different formats. The high-output version creates 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque, while the base tune generates a more modest 194 hp (145 kW) and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm) of twist. While certainly not as thrust-worthy as the bigger six, both engines should still be entertaining in the four-cylinder Supra’s lighter packaging at approximately 3,130 pounds (1,420 kilograms).

Whereas the U.S. will have the Supra 3.0 and 3.0 Premium, Japan will receive traditional branded Supras with RZ, SZ-R, and SZ badging. As you’d expect, the RZ packs the big engine while the SZ-R get the high-output four-cylinder mill. The SZ serves as the base model with the 194 hp engine. All versions receive the same eight-speed automatic transmission, and despite the differences in weight with the smaller engines, all Supra models claim a 50:50 weight distribution.

What is the likelihood that the four-cylinder Supra will head to U.S. shores? We’re digging for some insight from Toyota, which has been silent on the subject thus far. In many ways the Toyota 86 already fills that role, so a lower-output Supra could be a moot point. If there’s demand from U.S. buyers for such a machine, however, we suspect Toyota would be happy to bring the SZ across the pond.

Source: Toyota