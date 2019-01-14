The 2020 Cadillac XT6 aims to take on the heart of the three-row crossover SUV segment. Positioned below the big, body-on-frame Escalade in the Cadillac lineup, the XT6 rides on a car-like unibody chassis.

With more head and legroom in its third-row than the Acura MDX (28.1/35.6) and Audi Q7 (29.2/35.9), and more headroom than the Infiniti QX60 (30.2/36.5), the newest Cadillac is sure to attract consumers looking for a dash of luxury in their family vehicle. Nonetheless, the Cadillac’s conservative styling and middling 3.6-liter V6 engine leave the XT6 shy on style and excitement relative to many of its competitors. Still, the more than 300 horsepower engine and associated nine-speed automatic will surely move this Caddy with reasonable pep.

Like the exterior, the interior of the XT6 is a mixed bag. High-quality materials mix with busy details to create an in-cabin experience that lacks cohesion.

62 Photos

While the Cadillac impresses with available technology such as a 15-watt wireless charging pad, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and near-field communication for compatible smartphones. Notably missing, however, is Cadillac’s Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system.

That said, standard features such as a forward-collision warning with an automatic emergency braking system, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and lane-keeping assist ought to satiate buyers. Those looking for even more active safety features can also add an adaptive cruise control system, a surround-view camera, night vision, and a head-up display.

Cadillac will open up its order books for the XT6 this spring, with sales expected shortly thereafter.