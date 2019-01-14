Hide press release Show press release

Hyundai Begins National Advertising for Shopper Assurance at Super Bowl LIII with Spot Starring Jason Bateman

 Shopper Assurance, Hyundai’s Retail Betterment Program, to Be Featured in the Brand’s 60-Second Ad in the First Quarter of the Super Bowl

 Film and Television Actor, Director and Producer Jason Bateman to Star in the Ad

 Hyundai’s First-Ever Premium Flagship SUV Palisade Makes Its Marketing Debut During

the AFC Championship Game and on Super Bowl Sunday

 Hyundai Rounds Out Its Big Game Marketing Program with Engaging Experiential

Activations in Atlanta

DETROIT, Jan. 14, 2019 – Hyundai Shopper Assurance has transformed the car buying process, providing customers with a frictionless, efficient and transparent experience. Roughly one year after the program was rolled out to Hyundai dealers nationwide, and after receiving positive feedback from customers and dealers, Hyundai is starting national advertising for the program.

This will begin during the biggest day in advertising, when Hyundai’s 60-second first-quarter Super Bowl ad will star Jason Bateman and show how much better car buying can be with Shopper Assurance. Jason Bateman, the award-winning actor, director and producer, will bring his comedic savvy to the ad in a way only he can.

“Jason Bateman is the perfect person to infuse humor into this year’s Super Bowl ad and help us communicate the universal truth that people want a better way to shop for and buy a new car,” said Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. “Hyundai has an answer with Shopper Assurance, a program that, together with our dealer partners, modernizes the car buying experience by making it

more digital and convenient. The response to the program has exceeded our expectations, as it’s clear customers want an improved retail experience. This is a real differentiator for Hyundai, and with national advertising starting for the program, we expect it to continue to drive traffic to our dealers and improve the perception of our brand.”

Hyundai’s Super Bowl ad is being developed by its agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, and is directed by Jim Jenkins, the well-known commercial director from O Positive who has worked on past successful Hyundai Super Bowl ads, including “Team” in 2013.

“For this role, it was always Jason Bateman. It had to be him. Jason is really the only person that could pull off humor like this while staying so likable,” said Barney Goldberg, executive creative director, INNOCEAN USA.

Hyundai Palisade Marketing Debut

Introduced at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, the first-ever 2020 Palisade is Hyundai’s new flagship premium three-row SUV, which delivers exceptional comfort, technology and safety, and will be available at dealerships in the summer of 2019. The premium SUV will be the featured vehicle in Hyundai’s in-game Super Bowl ad, along with the Shopper Assurance program.

Palisade will make its TV advertising debut the week before in a new 30-second spot that will air during the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 20. The new ad will continue Hyundai’s SUV quality time theme, but instead of families getting outside together, they will make an exception and gather around the TV to watch the most important NFL games of the season. In addition to the AFC Championship Game appearance, the new ad will also run during the Super Bowl pregame show.

Experiential Marketing Super Bowl Activations

As an official sponsor of the NFL, Hyundai will engage with fans celebrating Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta outside Centennial Park at Super Bowl Live, and inside the Georgia World Congress Center as the presenting sponsor of the Super Bowl Experience Driven by Hyundai.

At Super Bowl Live, January 26 – February 2, Hyundai will be inviting guests to its “Fam Jam” activation, which will include opportunities to compete against friends and family in a football-throwing accuracy competition and win a $500 gift card by guessing how many footballs fit inside a Hyundai Kona.

Inside the Georgia World Congress Center at the Super Bowl Experience Driven by Hyundai, also open January 26 – February 2, Hyundai will be introducing its Palisade while hosting thirty current and former NFL legends for exclusive autograph signings. In addition, Hyundai will be featuring the SiriusXM NFL broadcast team for a live show while also giving fans the opportunity to compete for prizes in an immersive Forza Motorsport video game experience featuring the Hyundai Veloster, and through fun Super Bowl-themed trivia. Advantage is managing the activations on behalf of Hyundai.

Hyundai Shopper Assurance

Shopper Assurance consists of four elements that make the process of purchasing a car easier, faster and worry-free. Since the start of its national availability in February 2018, 632 of Hyundai’s dealers now offer the voluntary program, representing more than 77 percent of Hyundai’s sales volume. Customers who have purchased a Hyundai vehicle through the program have responded very favorably1:

 95 percent loved or liked the purchase process

 68 percent said it was better than their previous experience

 71 percent agreed it made them feel more positive about the Hyundai brand

 68 percent said it made them feel more positive about the Hyundai dealer

Shopper Assurance’s four features include:

 Transparent Pricing: Participating dealers post the market pricing (MSRP minus incentives and any dealer-offered discounts) on the dealer websites, so customers know exactly what the

1 Source: Hyundai Consumer Research led by Root & Associates, March-November 2018 (n=2,995; +/-1.8 margin of error at 95% confidence)

market price is for the vehicle. This can reduce the time it takes to negotiate a price and can

eliminate the frustration of widely advertised incentives not being displayed on dealer websites.

 Flexible Test Drive: Customers are given the option to conduct a test drive for any new

vehicle on their own terms through Hyundai Drive, a platform that allows the test drive to be scheduled by contacting the dealer on its website, by phone or by using a custom-built app (in available markets). The selected test-drive vehicle can be delivered to a location of the customer’s choosing, such as their home, their office or a coffee shop.

 Streamlined Purchase: Allows car buyers to complete most of the paperwork online prior to visiting the dealership for a vehicle in the dealer’s inventory, reducing the total transaction time. This includes applying for financing, obtaining credit approvals, calculating payment estimates and valuing trade-ins.

 3 Day Worry-Free Exchange: Any customer who is not satisfied with their purchase is given a three-day period to return the car in exchange for another new Hyundai vehicle, contingent upon a dealer inspection and the vehicle having fewer than 300 miles since the purchase/lease date. This turns potential second thoughts into peace of mind. Full conditions and terms of the exchange policy can be found at www.hyundaiusa.com/shopperassurance.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai’s technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram