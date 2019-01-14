In many ways, you could say Hyundai originally unveiled the Elantra GT N Line way back in July 2018. How’s that so? That’s when the i30 N Line was unveiled for the European market, and with the Elantra being its U.S. cousin, it’s no surprise the two look very much alike. For the 2019 model year, Hyundai is making some changes to the U.S.-spec Elantra GT lineup by getting rid of the GT Sport trim to replace it with this, the GT N Line.

Featuring hot hatch looks without breaking the bank, the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line is more than just a visual upgrade over its predecessor. Beyond the styling tweaks, the compact five-door model gets a newly calibrated steering, different tuning for the shocks, as well as stiffer mounts for the engine and transmission. The diameter of the stability bar has also been modified, while the tires have been upgraded to a Michelin PS4 225/40 R18 set instead of the previous Hankook rubbers.

51 Photos

Of course, the cosmetic changes will be the first thing you’ll notice. The sporty-ish body kit is complemented on the inside by an N Line-branded steering wheel with metallic spokes, red stitching, N Line seats and also an N Line gearshift. Speaking of which, this is actually the first N Line model for the U.S. market and joins the global family including the Veloster, i30, and i30 Fastback N Line cars.

As with the defunct Elantra GT Sport, power comes from the same turbocharged 1.6-liter gasoline engine rated at 201 hp and 195 pound-feet (265 Newton-meters) of torque, linked to a standard six-speed manual gearbox or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

In terms of pricing, the manual version kicks off at $23,300 whereas the automatic starts from $24,400, plus $885 destination charges in both cases. Also for the 2019 model year, Hyundai is adding a panoramic sunroof and leather seating surfaces to the Elantra GT Style Package. The base Elantra GT is carried over and costs $20,450 before options.

The Elantra GT N Line debuts today at the Detroit Auto Show where it’s joined on stage by the Veloster N TCR race car.

Source: Hyundai

'

'

'

'

x