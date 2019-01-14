Say goodbye to the Elantra GT Sport and hello to the Elantra GT N Line.
Hyundai Debuts First U.S. ‘N Line’ Model with 2019 Elantra GT Lineup
- N Line is an exciting new trim level in the Hyundai ‘N’ product portfolio
- N Line focuses on sporty design cues and refined powertrain/chassis dynamics
2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 14, 2019 – Complementing the performance of Elantra GT is the announcement of the new 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line trim. Elantra GT N Line is the first N Line model for the United States from Hyundai. N Line trims add sporty design elements and refined powertrain/chassis upgrades to existing Hyundai products. N Line is part of Hyundai’s ‘N’ product portfolio that includes the brand’s growing ultimate ‘N’ range of vehicles (Veloster N, i30 N, i30 Fastback N). The 2019 Elantra GT N Line replaces the 2018 Elantra GT Sport and signals more N Line models to come on future Hyundai products. Elantra GT N Line and the 2019 Elantra GT are on sale now.
The 2019 Elantra GT continues to bring increased utility and enhanced driving dynamics to the compact hatchback segment. Elantra GT and the new N Line trim are poised to compete head-on with hatchback competitors and provide a fun-to-drive alternative to small CUVs. Elantra GT is the best of both worlds.
2019 Elantra GT Changes
- New Elantra GT N Line added to the lineup
- Elantra GT Sport is dropped from the lineup (replaced by the Elantra GT N Line)
- The entry-level Elantra GT is a carryover model
- Panoramic sunroof and leather seating surfaces added to 2019 Elantra GT Style Package
“Hyundai N models satisfy the needs of performance-oriented enthusiasts with exclusive, custom-tuned powertrain and chassis applications,” said Thomas Schemera, executive vice president, Hyundai Motor Group’s Product Planning & Strategy Division.” “N Line is designed for those buyers craving N’s sporty styling cues coupled with performance-tuned suspension upgrades, all at compelling price points.”
2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line
Design Elements
The Elantra GT N Line takes eye-catching design elements directly from the i30 N. At the front, the Elantra GT N Line has a lower front spoiler for increased aerodynamic efficiency and a unique N Line version of Hyundai’s Cascading Grille with a distinctive silver character line. At the side, blacked out side mirrors with turn signals, N Line badging, N Line 18-inch wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 225/40 R18 summer tires change the profile of the car (summer tires are only available with the manual transmission). At the rear, the unique bumper fascia further accentuates the N theme.
Standard interior trim for the Elantra GT N Line includes:
- Unique leather-wrapped perforated N steering wheel with metallic spokes
- N Line leather sport seats with N logo
- N Line gearshift features sporty metal accents and leather inserts
- A sporty instrument cluster and instrument panel accents
- Red stitching and accents differentiate the N Line from the standard Elantra GT
2019 Elantra GT N Line
N Line Sport Seats
The N Line sports seats feature heated leather seating surfaces, N logos and red contrast stitching and side bolsters. They also keep the driver comfortable with power lumbar support and extendable seat cushions.
Elantra GT N Line mechanical improvements include:
|
|
2019 Elantra GT N Line
|
2018 Elantra GT Sport
|
Engine mount stiffness
|
+ 6.3%
|
Baseline
|
Trans mount stiffness
|
+ 24.0%
|
“Rollrod” mount stiffness
|
+ 37.1%
|
Spring stiffness (F/R)
|
+14.3%/+21.9%
|
Stability Bar diameter (F/R)
|
23 mm / 17 mm
|
24 mm / 14 mm
|
Shocks
|
New tuning
|
|
Steering
|
New calibration
|
|
Tires
|
Michelin PS4 225/40 R18 Summer (MT only)
|
Hankook 225/40/ R18 A/S
ELANTRA GT N LINE DRIVING EXPERIENCE
As with the exterior and interior, the driving experience has been further enhanced for N Line duty with new suspension and steering tuning, revised powertrain mounts and summer tires. Additionally, Elantra GT N Line’s multi-link independent rear suspension with larger front and rear brake rotors improves noise, vibration harshness and driving performance.
The Elantra GT N Line includes a 1.6-liter turbocharged-GDI engine with six-speed manual transmission or an optional seven-speed DCT with larger steering wheel mounted paddle shifters. This drivetrain produces 201 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. torque to meet performance and fuel efficiency needs.
HYUNDAI SMART SENSE
Advanced safety features contributed to a Top Safety Pick by IIHS for the 2019 Elantra GT. The following SmartSense features are available on the Elantra GT N Line models:
- Smart Cruise Control with start/stop capability
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- High Beam Assist
- Lane Keep Assist
- Driver Attention Warning
INFOTAINMENT: AUDIO/VIDEO/NAVIGATION (AVN) 5.0 WITH HD TRAFFIC
Available on the 2019 Elantra N Line is Hyundai’s AVN 5.0 infotainment system. This system features a fast processor for greater responsiveness, as well as an eight-inch screen. Using presets with AVN 5.0 is a snap because AM, FM and SiriusXM channels are combined on one screen. AVN 5.0 also includes HERE HD Traffic (without a subscription), bird’s eye view in Navigation maps and drivers get traffic flow and incident data without ever paying for a subscription via HD Radio.
The Elantra GT N Line offers a technology package including the aforementioned feature as well as:
- Panoramic sunroof
- Eight-inch Navigation system (AVN 5.0)
- Blue Link Connected Car System
- Ventilated seats
- Power driver’s seat with lumbar support
- Infinity Premium Audio with seven speakers including subwoofer (deletes two-stage rear cargo floor)
- Wireless charging pad (Qi)
- Smart Cruise Control with start/stop capability
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- High Beam Assist
- Lane Keep Assist
- Driver Attention Warning
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror with Blue Link and HomeLink
The Elantra GT N Line also includes a proximity key entry with electronic push button start as standard equipment.
PRICING
|
2019 Elantra GT Pricing
|
Model
|
Engine
|
Transmission
|
MSRP
|
Elantra GT
|
2.0L 4-cylinder
|
6-speed Automatic Transmission with SHIFTRONIC®
|
$20,450
|
Elantra GT N Line
|
1.6L Turbo GDI
4-cylinder
|
6-speed Manual Transmission
|
$23,300
|
Elantra GT N Line
|
1.6L Turbo GDI
4-cylinder
|
7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission with SHIFTRONIC®
|
$24,400
Freight charges are not included in the above pricing. Freight charges for the 2019 Elantra GT and Elantra GT N Line are $885.