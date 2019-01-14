Hide press release Show press release

DETROIT, Jan. 14, 2019 – With a new generation of Hyundai owners buying the high-performance Veloster N as cars hit dealer lots, Hyundai fuels the excitement even further today with the debut the Veloster N TCR race car at the North American International Auto Show. The Veloster N TCR joins the fierce competition in the 2019 International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) MICHELIN Pilot Challenge. At North America’s premier racetracks, it will line up on the grid alongside the Honda Civic Type R TCR, Volkswagen GTI TCR, and the Audi RS3 LMS TCR.

Hyundai Motor America adds the Veloster N TCR to its championship-winning customer motorsports program operated by Bryan Herta Autosport. Herta’s team will prepare two 350-horsepower Veloster N TCRs for the upcoming season. One car will be piloted by Hyundai TCR veterans Michael Lewis and Mark Wilkins, while the team’s second entry will be driven by team newcomers Mason Filippi, age 20, and Harry Gottsacker, age 18.

“The Veloster is a perfect fit for the IMSA MICHELIN Pilot Challenge as we expand our motorsports efforts,” said Dean Evans, vice president, Marketing, Hyundai Motor America. “The all-new 2019 Veloster and Veloster N are playful, fun-to-drive cars, and thanks to Bryan and his team we’re excited to introduce them to racing fans across North America. In 2018, we won a manufacturer’s championship, so it is great to get back to racing with our proven veterans, a pair of great young drivers, and this brand-new car.”

“The success we had last year with the i30 N TCR inspired us to expand Hyundai’s motorsports program and bring the Veloster N TCR into a tougher series with longer races and more experienced drivers,” said Bryan Herta, president and CEO of Bryan Herta Autosport. “Transforming the Veloster’s lightweight, rigid architecture into an endurance race car will help us build credibility for Hyundai’s growing N brand and bolster the reverse-halo effect that the Veloster brings to Hyundai’s diverse vehicle lineup. We can’t wait to get this new car out on the track and into competition.”

2019 IMSA MICHELIN Pilot Challenge Schedule

The 2019 IMSA MICHELIN Pilot Challenge Season spans 10 rounds at tracks across North America. The season kicks off on January 25 at Daytona International Speedway.

Veloster N TCR Race Car

The Veloster N TCR was designed by the same Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing Team that developed the championship-winning i30 N TCR. Like its i30 stablemate, the Veloster N TCR is produced at Hyundai Motorsport Headquarters in Alzenau, Germany. The two cars share around 85 percent of their core components, including the 350-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged engine.

The Veloster N TCR is part of the ongoing rollout of the Hyundai N brand globally, and addresses requests of Hyundai Motorsport customer teams in select national markets where the i30 N TCR race car was in competition, but the i30 N road car was not part of a region’s production-vehicle model range. The addition of the Veloster N TCR to the customer motorsports lineup gives teams in national markets where the Veloster N road car is available a more relevant platform for their respective audiences.

Both Veloster N TCR and i30 N TCR are fully homologated for competition in officially sanctioned TCR series. Priority for initial Veloster N TCR deliveries, however, will go to customer teams in markets where the Veloster N road car is offered.

BRYAN HERTA AUTOSPORT TO PROVIDE U.S. SALES AND TECHNICAL SUPPORT

In the United States, Bryan Herta Autosport is the designated sales agent for Hyundai TCR customer race cars. The Veloster N TCR can be ordered for €135,000* plus shipping, with customer deliveries set to begin in March 2019.

Bryan Herta Autosport will also provide technical assistance, spares, and parts support to teams campaigning Hyundai TCR models in the U.S.

* NOTE: US pricing is dependent on exchange rates, which are subject to fluctuation. Based on current rates, for example, the Veloster N TCR would retail for approximately $155,000 plus shipping.

HYUNDAI BACKS CUSTOMER TEAMS WITH CONTINGENCY AWARDS PROGRAM

As Hyundai Motorsports heads into its second year of North American competition, Hyundai Motor America announces that it will support customer teams in the 2019 IMSA MICHELIN Pilot Challenge and 2019 Blancpain GT World Challenge with optional contingency awards programs in each series. Participating teams will be eligible for contingency payouts for each 2019 race based on IMSA or Blancpain GT World Challenge race results and eligibility requirements.

In the IMSA MICHELIN Pilot Challenge, both the Veloster N TCR and i30 N TCR are eligible. In Blancpain GT World Challenge, the eligible vehicles are the Hyundai i30 N TCR, Veloster N TCR, and, in the TC class, the Veloster N.

2019 HYUNDAI CONTINGENCY PROGRAM PAYOUT PLAN

Payout Schedule 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th TCR Class $7,500 $5,000 $2,500 $1,500 $1,000 TC Class $7,500 $5,000 $2,500 $1,500 $1,000 Drivers’ Championship $10,000 $7,500 $5,000

HYUNDAI VELOSTER N TCR TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine

Type: Hyundai Motorsport 2.0-liter direct-injection turbocharged

Power (Max): 350 hp @ 7000 rpm

Torque (Max): 332 lb.-ft. @ 3500 rpm

Electronics: Life Racing ECU and power management system

Transmission

Type: Front-wheel drive

Gearbox: Six-speed sequential gearbox with pneumatic paddle-shift

Differential: Mechanical with external pre-load adjuster

Clutch: AP Racing Cerametallic twin-disc

Cockpit

Seats: Sabelt competition seats

Belts: Sabelt six-point HANS compatible

Instrumentation: Life Racing compact configurable driver’s display

Chassis

Front suspension: MacPherson struts with adjustable dampers

Rear suspension: Four-arm multi-link with adjustable dampers

Steering: Hydraulic power-assisted rack and pinion

Front Brakes: 380mm ventilated brake discs with Hyundai Motorsport-branded six-piston Brembo calipers

Rear Brakes: 278mm brake discs with two-piston calipers

Handbrake: Hydraulic control

Wheels: 10x18 inch aerodynamic Braid rims, designed for Hyundai Motorsport

Bodywork

Structure: Hyundai Motorsport designed lightweight high-tensile steel roll cage

Bodywork: Steel and composite fiber panels

Length: 4,450mm

Wheelbase: 2,650mm

Width: 1,950mm

Track Width: 1,610mm

Fuel Tank Capacity: 100 liters

Weight: 1,285kg minimum (including driver)*

Price

€135,000 (approximately $155,000 in U.S. per current exchange rates)

*mandated by TCR regulations