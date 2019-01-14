Hide press release Show press release

ALL-NEW 2020 KIA TELLURIDE OFFERS RUGGED LUXURY

Big, Bold and Boxy, New Midsize SUV is Made for Adventures

Largest Kia ever provides comfortable seating for up to eight occupants (includes the driver)

Potent 3.8-liter GDI V6 with 291 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque

Powerful exterior design and premium, well-appointed interior

Loaded with technology to enhance comfort, convenience, utility and the driver and passenger experience

DETROIT, January 14, 2019 – Large, bold, capable and comfortable, the midsize Telluride SUV opens the door to exploring in a whole new way. Imagined in America, designed at Kia’s design studio in California, and assembled in Georgia[1], the Telluride is all about big skies, desert roads, mountain passes, shady forests, smooth highways, and long coastal drives. The largest Kia ever, it provides comfortable seating for up to eight, a powerful 291-hp 3.8-liter V6, available active on-demand all-wheel drive[2], and an inspiring view of the world. In short, the Telluride offers potential for exploration and adventure every time it’s on the road.

Designed in America for America

Telluride is the first Kia designed specifically for the U.S. and is a product of the Kia Design Center in Irvine, CA. From the first pencil stroke it was meant to convey the kind of presence associated with the original legendary SUVs – big, bold and boxy – and the go-anywhere, do-anything attitude their square, burly-shouldered shapes suggested. The Telluride’s sophisticated exterior accents also hint at its interior luxury. Main design cues include:

Long, broad hood and wide grille

Bold, stacked headlamps convey power and stability

Upright windshield and clean side profile conveys muscular tension

Inverted “L” tail lamps with LED stripes (standard on EX and SX trims)

Elongated nameplates on the leading edge of the hood and on the liftgate provide distinctive identity for flagship SUV

Sculpted rear skid plate with integrated twin exhaust tips reference off-road ability and power (standard on S, EX and SX trims)

The Telluride interior is designed to continue the impression of upscale exploration:

Grab handles integrated into the center console suggest journeys off the beaten path

Wide console with emphasis on the horizontal through artistic use of premium trim features to convey spaciousness - more “luxe living room” than “utility vehicle”

Spacious cabin for generous hip, shoulder, leg and head room, including in the third row

Engineered to be Confident and Capable

Telluride is engineered to be capable in a variety of driving conditions and provide a driving experience that is enjoyable and confidence-inspiring. Among the many factors that contribute to the Telluride’s composed ride and performance:

Atkinson Cycle LAMBDA II 3.8L V6 GDI engine producing 291 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 262 lb.-ft. of torque at 5,200 rpm

8-speed automatic transmission

Four-wheel independent suspension

Strong, stiff, and torsionally rigid body structure due to the monocoque shell that is composed of 59.4 percent advanced high-strength steel

Self-leveling rear suspension. Ride height is automatically calibrated depending on vehicle load to optimize control and stability (optional on EX and SX)

Choice of four drive modes – Smart, Eco, Sport and Comfort – each using different settings for powertrain, drivetrain, and steering effort mapping to provide the desired driving experience. In addition to the four regular drive modes, drivers can select from two different settings, Snow and AWD Lock, for specific driving conditions.

Available active on-demand all-wheel drive 2 helps provide enhanced driving performance by actively distributing torque between front and rear wheels depending on road conditions and driver input. The system utilizes electro-hydraulic AWD coupling to precisely activate the multi-plate clutch plate, constantly redistributing the amount of power transferred to the front and rear wheels. During normal driving, power is distributed according to the drive mode selected. “Eco” and “Smart” modes deliver 100 percent power to the front wheels. “Comfort” and “Snow” modes deliver 80 percent power to the front wheels and 20 percent to rear. Sport mode splits the power 65-35 percent between front and back. “Lock” mode delivers power evenly to all four wheels

helps provide enhanced driving performance by actively distributing torque between front and rear wheels depending on road conditions and driver input. The system utilizes electro-hydraulic AWD coupling to precisely activate the multi-plate clutch plate, constantly redistributing the amount of power transferred to the front and rear wheels. During normal driving, power is distributed according to the drive mode selected. “Eco” and “Smart” modes deliver 100 percent power to the front wheels. “Comfort” and “Snow” modes deliver 80 percent power to the front wheels and 20 percent to rear. Sport mode splits the power 65-35 percent between front and back. “Lock” mode delivers power evenly to all four wheels Standard towing rated up to 5,000 pounds[3]

TELLURIDE TECH – BELLS AND WHISTLES GALORE

As Kia’s flagship SUV, the Telluride can be outfitted with an array of advanced technology and driver-assistance systems. The following is a list of the available features that are firsts for any Kia SUV. These are in addition to the long list of tech and ADAS features listed under the “Brimming with Technology” section of this release below. Please see that section for complete descriptions.

· Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist Rear (BCA-R)

· Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

· Lane Following Assist (LFA)

· Safe Exit Assist (SEA)

· Highway Driving Assist (HDA)

· Head-Up Display (HUD)

· Driver Talk

· Quiet Mode

· Rear Occupant Alert

· Downhill Brake Control (DBC)[4] maintains a controlled descent on steep roads

Born for Adventure in Luxury

Planning the Telluride interior, Kia designers set out to create an upscale cabin with an abundance of premium materials, attention to detail, and an array of convenient features including:

Available double-stitched, quilted and extra-padded Nappa leather trim upholstery

Simulated brushed metal and matte-finished wood

Interior hooks to keep packs and bags off floor and away from feet

Available heated and ventilated first- and second-row seats

Ceiling-mounted second-row climate control

HVAC diffusing ceiling vents provide wider spread of airflow for increased comfort

Reclining third-row seats[5]

Leather-wrapped, tilt and telescoping steering wheel

Available heated steering wheel

Brimming with Technology — Advanced Connectivity, Safety Features, and Driver Assistance Systems

Telluride is packed with high-tech, advanced automotive technology, including the “Kia Drive Wise” suite of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems, and a long list of standard and optional equipment, highlights of which are listed below:

Available 10.25-inch color touchscreen[6] with rear view monitor[7] and parking guidance

Available 630-watt, 10-speaker Harman/Kardon audio system (AM/FM/SiriusXM[8]) with Quantum Logic[9] Surround Sound and Clari-Fi[10]

Apple CarPlay[11] and Android Auto[12]

Available wireless smartphone charging[13]

Available six total USB charging ports – two in each row. Five ports is standard

Available multi-Bluetooth wireless connectivity[14] allows two phones to connect simultaneously

7 airbags[15] (dual front advanced air bags, dual front seat-mounted side air bags, side curtain air bags with rollover sensor, driver's side knee air bag)

Vehicle Safety Systems[16] Antilock braking Vehicle stability management Downhill brake control Electronic stability control Hill-start assist control Tire pressure monitoring system

“Kia Drive Wise” Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)[17] Forward Collision Warning (FCW) Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian detection (FCA) High Beam Assist (HBA) (available) Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist-Rear (BCA-R) Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM) (available) Driver Attention Warning (DAW)[18] Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) Parking Distance Warning – Forward (available) and Reverse Surround View Monitor (SVM)[19] (available) Highway Driving Assist (HDA)[20]: Uses radar and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging Radar) systems to interpret lane markings so the vehicle can control steering, acceleration and braking to automatically adjust distance from the vehicle detected ahead. HDA is also designed to recognize speed limits on federal highways and adjust speed accordingly (available) Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist Rear (BCA-R): A camera is designed to track vehicle lane changes and, if it detects an object in the intended path, the BCA-R system applies brake pressure to the front wheel of the opposite side to help maintain the previous course Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA): An extension of Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW), RCCA may apply brakes if an impending impact is detected Lane Following Assist (LFA): When Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go is activated, LFA is designed to monitor lane markings to help keep the Telluride centered in its lane Safe Exit Assist (SEA)[21]: In certain situations, if the system detects an object approaching from the rear, SEA will override attempts to deactivate Electronic Child Safety Lock until the detected object has passed Head-Up Display[22]: Added information makes this system especially useful. Provides turn-by-turn navigation, speed and local speed limits, smart cruise control and blind-spot warnings (available) Driver Talk: Uses a microphone to enhance communication with second- and third-row passengers (available) Quiet Mode: Cuts audio output in second and third row so the audio choices of the front occupants are only heard in that row (available) Rear Occupant Alert[23]: Uses ultrasonic sensors designed to detect child or pet movement in the second and third row after the car’s doors have been locked and then can issue audible alerts to the driver

Telluride is equipped with the UVO[24] telematics system featuring an embedded modem that allows Telluride drivers to monitor and control a number of vehicle operations, including:

Remote start and door lock (standard)

Pre-condition the vehicle cabin temperature prior to use (only on EX and SX trims)[25]

“Send-to-Car” points of interest (POI) and waypoints: If the vehicle is equipped with navigation, owners will be able to plan a road trip remotely and send it to the navigation system

Rear Occupant Alert[26]: Uses sensors designed to detect a passenger in the rear cabin. If a rear passenger is detected and the driver leaves the vehicle, the vehicle will follow a series of steps to notify the driver, initially through a vehicle cluster message, and then through vehicle alarm initiation and subsequent SMS/Push message to the owner’s smart phone if they are enrolled through the UVO app

Assembled in America

Telluride will be assembled at Kia’s manufacturing facility in West Point, Georgia (KMMG) alongside certain trims of the Sorento and Optima. When it goes on sale next year (pricing will be announced near the on-sale date), Telluride will be available in four trims, LX, EX, S and SX with a choice of front-wheel or optional all-wheel drive.

