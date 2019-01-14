Today’s reveal of the new Toyota Supra was an event literally 12 years in the making. That’s right – the first hint of a new Supra appearing happened way back in 2007 with the FT-HS concept car. Now that it’s finally here, there will likely be no shortage of people lining up to buy one. Usually, we have to wait weeks or even months after a new vehicle debut to learn its price, but mercifully Toyota feels the world has waited long enough. Entry into the Supra world is $49,990, but there’s a bit more to it than that. We'll explain in a bit.

For that price, you’ll get a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six up front, sending 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts) to the rear wheels in a package with perfect 50:50 weight distribution. The standard-issue car in the U.S. also gets adaptive suspension, an active rear differential, and launch control. On the safety side, it’s fully equipped with forward collision warning, auto emergency braking, lane departure warnings, road sign assist, and auto-operated high beam lights.

The only other Supra offered in North America is the 3.0 Premium model, which is mechanically identical but adds a bit more luxury and tech inside. For $53,990 buyers will get a larger 8.8-inch wide-format touchscreen and more standard equipment including navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker JBL audio system, Supra Connect telematics services, and there’s a nifty head-up display. Driver and passenger sit on heated leather seats as well.

Before you can buy either of these cars, however, you’ll have to wait until Toyota sells out all its Launch Edition models. The first 1,500 cars will be designated as such, all based on 3.0 Premium models and priced just a bit higher at $55,250. The extra cost delivers a bit more exclusivity in the form of unique numbers and styling features, such as special trim and a carbon-fiber badge on the passenger dashboard identifying the car as a Launch-Edition model.

The Launch Edition cars will go on sale in the Summer, but if you really really want to be the first new Supra owner, jump on the next flight to Phoenix, Arizona. The very first production Supra slated to come off the assembly line will be sold this week at the infamous Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, with all proceeds of the sale going to the American Heart Association and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

If you go, take money. Lots of money.

Source: Toyota

