The first one will be auctioned off this week at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale.
Today’s reveal of the new Toyota Supra was an event literally 12 years in the making. That’s right – the first hint of a new Supra appearing happened way back in 2007 with the FT-HS concept car. Now that it’s finally here, there will likely be no shortage of people lining up to buy one. Usually, we have to wait weeks or even months after a new vehicle debut to learn its price, but mercifully Toyota feels the world has waited long enough. Entry into the Supra world is $49,990, but there’s a bit more to it than that. We'll explain in a bit.
For that price, you’ll get a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six up front, sending 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts) to the rear wheels in a package with perfect 50:50 weight distribution. The standard-issue car in the U.S. also gets adaptive suspension, an active rear differential, and launch control. On the safety side, it’s fully equipped with forward collision warning, auto emergency braking, lane departure warnings, road sign assist, and auto-operated high beam lights.
The only other Supra offered in North America is the 3.0 Premium model, which is mechanically identical but adds a bit more luxury and tech inside. For $53,990 buyers will get a larger 8.8-inch wide-format touchscreen and more standard equipment including navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker JBL audio system, Supra Connect telematics services, and there’s a nifty head-up display. Driver and passenger sit on heated leather seats as well.
Before you can buy either of these cars, however, you’ll have to wait until Toyota sells out all its Launch Edition models. The first 1,500 cars will be designated as such, all based on 3.0 Premium models and priced just a bit higher at $55,250. The extra cost delivers a bit more exclusivity in the form of unique numbers and styling features, such as special trim and a carbon-fiber badge on the passenger dashboard identifying the car as a Launch-Edition model.
The Launch Edition cars will go on sale in the Summer, but if you really really want to be the first new Supra owner, jump on the next flight to Phoenix, Arizona. The very first production Supra slated to come off the assembly line will be sold this week at the infamous Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, with all proceeds of the sale going to the American Heart Association and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.
If you go, take money. Lots of money.
Supra is Back with Starting MSRP of $49,990
• First 1,500 Supras will be Limited Launch Edition Models
• Two Grades Available in 3.0 and 3.0 Premium
• Powered by 3.0-liter Turbocharged Inline Six-Cylinder Engine
• Standard Adaptive Suspension, Active Rear Differential and Launch Control
DETROIT, Mich. (Jan. 14, 2019) – Sports car enthusiasts have been waiting more than 20 years
for the return of Supra and will soon be able to purchase the 2020 Toyota GR Supra for a
Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $49,990.
For those fans and collectors anxious to be among the first owners of this iconic sports car, the
initial 1,500 production Supras for the U.S. will be Launch Edition models starting at $55,250.
Each will be uniquely numbered and have distinctive features signifying the exclusivity and
excitement of Supra’s return. Toyota dealers will be handling all orders and the Launch Edition
models go on sale in Summer 2019 starting at $55,250.
The Supra Launch Edition will be available in exterior colors of Absolute Zero White, Nocturnal
Black or Renaissance Red 2.0, each featuring high-contrast red mirror caps and 19-inch forged
matte black alloy wheels.
The Absolute Zero White and Nocturnal Black Supra Launch Editions will have a red interior.
Each of the racing-inspired seats will be wrapped in red leather, with red leather steering wheel
grips, and a red center console with carbon-fiber accents.
The Renaissance Red 2.0 Supra Launch Edition will feature a black leather-trimmed interior,
with black seats, a black steering wheel, and black center console. The black interior will also
feature carbon-fiber accents.
The first 1,500 Supras will feature an individually numbered carbon-fiber badge on the
passenger-side dashboard complete with a graphic of Toyota Motor Corporation President and
Master Driver Akio Toyoda’s signature.
Different Grades, Same Power
The 2020 Supra will be available in two grades: 3.0 and 3.0 Premium. Both will be powered by a
3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine that produces 335 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque
and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with racing-style paddle shifters. Both
grades will also come standard with serious performance features including adaptive
suspension, an active rear differential and launch control.
The 3.0 grade has a 6.5-inch display with Bluetooth and iPod capability, as well as Alcantara
seats. Navigation and JBL Audio will be an available option for an additional $2,460.
The 3.0 Premium grade will feature an upgraded 8.8-inch wide-format touchscreen display with
Navigation, Supra Connect telematics services, wireless Apple CarPlay, a premium 12-speaker
JBL audio system, wireless phone charging and a color Head-Up Display. The 3.0 Premium
grade will also feature heated, leather-trimmed seats.
The Supra Launch Edition will be based on the 3.0 Premium grade.
Standard safety features on both grades, as well as the Launch Edition, include forward
collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure
warning, road sign assist and automatic high beams.
The Driver Assist Package is an additional suite of safety features that will be optional on both
grades for an additional $1,195. It includes full speed adaptive cruise control, blind spot
monitor, rear cross traffic alert, parking sonar and rear collision warning.
Model # Grade MSRP* 20MY
2372 3.0 $49,990
2374 3.0 Premium $53,990
2375 Launch Edition $55,250
*Does not include the delivery, processing, and handling (DPH) fee of $930
Option Grade 3.0 3.0 Premium Launch Edition
Model # 2372 2374 2375
Driver Assist Package $1,195 $1,195 $1,195
Navigation and JBL Audio $2,460 - -
Get the Very First One
The first 2020 Supra off the production line will go to the highest bidder at the Barrett-Jackson
Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, Saturday, January 19.
This one-of-a-kind Supra will be the very first new Supra available in the U.S. in more than 20
years. It will feature a Phantom Matte Gray exterior with the red mirror caps, red leather-
trimmed interior, matte black wheels, and will carry VIN number 20201. The carbon-fiber badge
on the passenger dash will be numbered 1 of 1,500 with a graphic of Akio Toyoda’s signature.
The top bidder also will receive an engine cover with Akio Toyoda’s personal signature that can
be framed or installed on the car.
All proceeds of the sale will be shared by the American Heart Association and the Bob Woodruff
Foundation. The Supra prototype on display at Barrett-Jackson will be representative of the
actual production vehicle that will be delivered in the first half of 2019.