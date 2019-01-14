The surprise reveal came after the XT6 presentation ahead of the Detroit Auto Show.
Cadillac dished out a surprise this evening ahead of the official media kickoff for the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. Following the automaker’s presentation on the new XT6 came images of an all-new fully electric vehicle – the company’s first – in the form of a three-row crossover. The elegant shape doesn’t have a name yet, but it’s apparently fast-tracked to production with an aggressive new plan to introduce a new model every six months for the next two years.
Likewise, specific details such as power or features aren't known, nor do we have a definitive timetable as to when this crossover will hit the streets. We snapped some quick photos at the presentation showing some interior cues, including the below cross-section showing six adults spread out through the Caddy. Another shot revealed a very concept-esque front-seat configuration with a broad, fully digital dash and a square steering wheel that almost certainly won't make it to production.
In addition to being all electric, the forthcoming crossover should also feature higher autonomous functions. We were able to see something called "Guardian Mode" on the display in one of the presentation photos, along with the wheel actually stowing itself into the dash. That would suggest Level 4 autonomy at least, where the vehicle is in control of all functions in certain conditions without the need for driver intervention. That's certainly a big step up from the automaker's Super Cruise, but as of right now, Cadillac isn't offering up any details on whether such systems would be destined for production.
Cadillac’s EV will hit the heart of the crossover market and meet the needs of customers around the world,” said Steve Carlisle, president of Cadillac. “It will represent the height of luxury and innovation while positioning Cadillac as the pinnacle of mobility.”
With this step, Cadillac will not only take its first steps into the EV world, but go deeper into the autonomous realm as well. We're certainly keen to hear more about this vehicle in the months and years to come.
Source: Cadillac
Cadillac Model Will Be The First Of GM's Next-Generation EVs
DETROIT — Cadillac furthered its recent product blitz today with the reveal of the brand’s first EV. This will be the first model derived from GM’s future EV platform. GM announced on Friday that Cadillac will be at the vanguard of the company’s move toward an all-electric future.
The Cadillac EV’s name and additional details will be revealed closer to launch. Today’s announcement is part of Cadillac’s aggressive product acceleration announced this week — in addition to revealing the all-new XT6 crossover, the company also hinted at both a future Escalade and an upcoming performance sedan. Overall, Cadillac will introduce new models at the rate of roughly one every six months through 2021.
GM’s future EV platform, which Cadillac will be the first to use, will be flexible, allowing the company to respond quickly to customer preferences with a relatively short design and development lead time. The Cadillac portfolio will eventually benefit from a variety of body styles that can be spun off this architecture.
The most advanced components within this platform are the drive units and battery cells, both of which are being designed for maximum usability throughout GM vehicle lineups in different countries. The EVs can be configured in front-, rear- or all-wheel drive, and the output of their battery systems will be adjustable based on vehicle and customer needs.