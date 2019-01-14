Cadillac dished out a surprise this evening ahead of the official media kickoff for the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. Following the automaker’s presentation on the new XT6 came images of an all-new fully electric vehicle – the company’s first – in the form of a three-row crossover. The elegant shape doesn’t have a name yet, but it’s apparently fast-tracked to production with an aggressive new plan to introduce a new model every six months for the next two years.

Likewise, specific details such as power or features aren't known, nor do we have a definitive timetable as to when this crossover will hit the streets. We snapped some quick photos at the presentation showing some interior cues, including the below cross-section showing six adults spread out through the Caddy. Another shot revealed a very concept-esque front-seat configuration with a broad, fully digital dash and a square steering wheel that almost certainly won't make it to production.

4 Photos

In addition to being all electric, the forthcoming crossover should also feature higher autonomous functions. We were able to see something called "Guardian Mode" on the display in one of the presentation photos, along with the wheel actually stowing itself into the dash. That would suggest Level 4 autonomy at least, where the vehicle is in control of all functions in certain conditions without the need for driver intervention. That's certainly a big step up from the automaker's Super Cruise, but as of right now, Cadillac isn't offering up any details on whether such systems would be destined for production.

Cadillac’s EV will hit the heart of the crossover market and meet the needs of customers around the world,” said Steve Carlisle, president of Cadillac. “It will represent the height of luxury and innovation while positioning Cadillac as the pinnacle of mobility.”

With this step, Cadillac will not only take its first steps into the EV world, but go deeper into the autonomous realm as well. We're certainly keen to hear more about this vehicle in the months and years to come.

Source: Cadillac