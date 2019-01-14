Nearly a year to the day, Ford teased the world with an announcement that an all-new Mustang Shelby GT500 was coming with at least 700 horsepower. That day is now here, though unfortunately we still don’t have a terrific amount of information on this new muscular Mustang. It certainly looks like a hard-hitting Shelby superstar, and with all kinds of aero tweaks compared to the GT350, the new GT500 is designed to go fast at both the drag strip and the road course.

The million-dollar question everyone is asking right now is whether the GT500 has the goods to challenge its crosstown rivals in the never-ending battle of domestic muscle car supremacy. Naturally, we’re speaking about the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and the Dodge Challenger Hellcat – two vehicles for which Ford has had no rival since the GT500 disappeared with the demise of the Mustang's fifth-generation platform in 2014.

119 Photos

There’s still much to learn about this latest Shelby, but there’s enough information now to offer a basic comparison of the three war horses. We’ll certainly update this feature as more GT500 information – like exactly how much horsepower it makes – becomes available. For now, here’s what you need to know about Detroit’s three toughest street fighters.