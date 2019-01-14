Debuting today alongside the facelifted 2020 Lexus RC F is a new track-focused, limited-run edition of the car called the RC F Track Edition. Following the RC coupe's facelift unveil a few months ago at the Paris Motor Show, Lexus pulled the cover off the new Track Edition model today in Detroit.

At first glance, there are several positives to report. Most important is the subject of weight, which is often referenced as the current RC F’s Achilles' heel. The new Track Edition sheds 176 pounds compared to the 2018 car. While it is still heavier than a comparable BMW M4 CS, Lexus still managed to remove an average size adult male from the car's mass, which they promise makes it a worthy track star.

Lexus fed the RC F Track Edition a steady diet of carbon fiber to help lighten it. Major panels like the roof and hood are now carbon fiber, as well as a carbon fiber partition behind the front seats replacing the back row. Other notable pieces include 19-inch BBS forged-alloy wheels with Brembo carbon ceramic brake rotors. These lighter pieces reduce The Track Edition’s unsprung weight by 55 pounds from the current RC F.

To help motivate the now lighter car around the track, Lexus spent time tinkering with the engine, resulting in slightly more power from its 5.0-liter V8. One of the few remaining naturally aspirated performance cars on the market, the RC now packs an extra 5 horsepower and 6 pound-feet (8 Newton-meters) of torque for a grand total of 472 hp and 395 lb-ft (535 Nm). Power is still delivered to the rear wheels via the same eight-speed automatic transmission, but the engineers have implemented a higher final drive ratio to improve overall response.

Though the Track Edition is expected to be produced in very limited numbers, it represents an exciting way for the RC F to (presumably) fade into the light over the next year or two. And with its lightweight performance pieces and near 500 horsepower output, it has the potential to be a real threat around a racetrack, too.

Source: Lexus

