The spec sheets did lie after all – but in a good way.

In mid-2018, BMW revived the 8 Series in an effort to bring back all the glory to the svelte yet muscular Bavarian coupe. It has been more than six months since the German marque launched the second-generation model, but we have yet to see a real-world acceleration that could prove its boastful numbers on paper, particularly the M850i xDrive.

Well, that ends today. AutoTopNL has just released its own acceleration test of the M850i xDrive, complete with its own GPS device and app that records the acceleration rate of the car. With a 0-62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) rating of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour, we know for sure that it's going to be a solid run.

BMW M850i xDrive Acceleration Test

However, it looks like the numbers on the initial spec sheet of the M850i xDrive are lying, but that's a good thing. In AutoTopNL's test, the all-wheel-drive coupe was able to beat what BMW said about its acceleration test and was able to do a 0-62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.66 seconds. 0-124 mph (200 kph) run was done in 12.36 seconds.

Moreover, the M850i xDrive was also able to beat its announced top speed of 155 mph (250 mph) and clocked in 161.5 mph (260 kph). 

With these numbers and real-world acceleration test put into place, it makes us wonder how its performance version, the upcoming M8, would go in a straight-line run. BMW is currently on its testing phase of the hotter version of the 8 Series, and it's only a matter of tie before it launches the unworldly coupe into the wild.

Source: AutoTopNL via Youtube

