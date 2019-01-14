Demand for sedans isn’t what it used to before the crossovers took the automotive world by storm, and it’s evident when you look at the sales charts. Volkswagen moved a total of 41,401 Passat sedans last year in the United States, representing a major decrease of 32 percent compared to 2017. While demand in the midsize sedan segment is down, there are still plenty of people who would rather much have a sedan over a crossover.

VW is targeting that part of the market with the 2020 Passat, which although isn’t an all-new car since it sticks to the previous platform, it still comes with numerous changes in an attempt to lure buyers back into sedans. Not related to the MQB-based Passat offered in Europe (and soon to be facelifted), the North American variant adopts an updated look with a more imposing grille and a slightly sloped roofline, but in typical VW fashion, it’s not a major departure compared to its predecessor.

17 Photos

VW does spice things up a bit with standard LED headlights and taillights across the range as well as by utilizing wide “Passat” lettering on the trunk lid in the same vein as the fancier Arteon. The 2020 Passat rides on 17-inch alloy wheels in base form, but buyers can upgrade to 18- or 19-inch sets for a sportier look on the more expensive variants.

Stepping inside the cabin, VW promises better packaging compared to the old Passat and a newly developed glass-covered infotainment touchscreen with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and MirrorLink. “Premium materials” are on the menu, along with fresh colors and a choice between three themes based on the trim level. Base models come with cloth seats, but pay more and you can opt for leatherette and Nappa leather.

With the V6 gone, the 2020 VW Passat is powered exclusively by the same 2.0 TSI four-cylinder engine developing 174 hp. The good news is torque has increased from 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters) to 207 lb-ft (280 Nm) courtesy of a new torque converter and improved software. However, you need to keep in mind the launch-only Limited model will feature the same powertrain as the 2019MY. Output will be channeled to the front axle through a six-speed automatic gearbox.

We've already driven it: 2020 VW Passat Prototype First Drive: Proof Is In The Packaging

As you’d expect from a midsize sedan, the list of equipment is quite extensive. It includes everything from front/rear heated seats and dual-zone automatic climate control to remote start and electrically folding heated mirrors. Automatic wipers and adaptive headlights (with cornering) are also available, and a power driver’s seat along with a Fender sound system.

Safety tech is comprehensive and all Passat versions have Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring. There’s also Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Traffic Alert even on the base model, and at an additional cost, you can opt for Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, and Park Assist.

After its debut at the Detroit Auto Show, the 2020 VW Passat will go into production at the company’s Chatanooga, Tennessee plant and will reach dealers in the U.S. this summer in four regular trims, plus the aforementioned Limited model that’ll be available for… erm, a limited period.

Source: Volkswagen