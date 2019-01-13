Hide press release Show press release

2020 Cadillac XT6 Makes Global Debut

All-new three-row crossover makes every seat the best seat in the house and offers comprehensive standard and available safety technologies

Cadillac expands its popular crossover and SUV lineup with today’s global debut of the 2020 XT6.

Created to make the most of passengers’ time on the road, this all-new three-row crossover centers on a luxurious, adaptable and connected cabin, complemented with responsive handling and a comprehensive suite of standard and available safety technologies.

“The first-ever Cadillac XT6 delivers a compelling blend of spaciousness, safety and convenience features for customers who thrive on doing it all,” said Steve Carlisle, Cadillac president. “It joins the all-new XT4, which has soared to the top spot in its segment, our global best-selling XT5 and the iconic Escalade to accelerate the brand’s global growth, with a spirit that is uniquely Cadillac.”

Every inch of the XT6 has been carefully considered and developed to offer a refined, comfortable place to connect and enjoy the ride.

“Every seat is the best seat in the house,” said Carlisle. “From luxurious appointments, comfort and convenience to premium sound and technology features, every passenger gets an optimized experience.”

Vehicle highlights:

XT6 offers a comprehensive suite of standard and available driver assistance and safety technologies 1 , along with generous cargo capacity 4 .

, along with generous cargo capacity . The latest Cadillac user experience, with intuitive controls including a rotary controller with new jog functionality.

Premium Luxury and Sport models offer customers more customized looks with unique exterior and interior distinction.

Nimble, responsive driving experience, powered by a 3.6L V-6 engine and nine-speed automatic transmission, offering up to four selectable driving modes.

“The new Cadillac XT6 models provide two expressions of the signature Cadillac experience, allowing more personalized appearance and driving character,” said John Plonka, chief engineer. “Premium Luxury models provide an elevated level of refinement, while Sport models offer a performance-oriented feel.”

Refined Luxury, Comfort and Convenience

XT6 advances Cadillac’s contemporary interior aesthetic, with elegant, wide surface lines and simple interfaces. It’s an expression that focuses attention on the quality and authenticity of materials and impeccable craftsmanship.

Distinctive trim and interior colors delineate the Premium Luxury and Sport models. Premium Luxury models are trimmed with exotic wood decor, while the Sport features performance-inspired carbon fiber trim

Available comfort features help ensure all passengers have a luxurious experience in every seating row, including Cadillac’s first Bose® Performance Series sound system with 14 custom-tuned speakers delivering immersive, powerful audio throughout XT6’s cabin. Additional available features include semi-aniline premium leather-appointed seating; Cadillac’s in-vehicle air ionizer; automatic heated/ventilated front seats and heated second-row rear outboard seats, and a standard automatic heated steering wheel.

Additionally, XT6’s available convenience features help keep drivers and passengers connected, confident and in control, including:

Adaptive Cruise Control – Advanced 1 .

. Night Vision.

NFC phone pairing and wireless charging for compatible phones 3 .

. HD Surround Vision Camera 1 .

. Illuminated Cadillac Crest hands-free liftgate.

Keyless Open and Adaptive Remote Start.

A standard power-folding third-row seat and remote fold-down feature for the second-row seat enhance versatility, while a tip/pitch-and-slide feature on the second-row seat allows easy access to the third row.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

XT6 offers a comprehensive suite of driver assistance and safety technologies1 that can help drivers be more aware of their environment. They include sophisticated radar-, camera- and other sensor-based technologies.

Further, the vehicle structure is designed to help keep occupants safe, with premium body materials and features such as boxed, splayed front rails and a state-of-the-art restraint system, including seven standard airbags11.

HIGHLIGHTED XT6 DRIVER ASSISTANCE & SAFETY TECHNOLOGIES1 STANDARD AVAILABLE HD Rear Vision Camera with Remote Wash Forward Collision Alert Following Distance Indicator Automatic Emergency Braking Front Pedestrian Braking Front and Rear Park Assist Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert Rear Cross Traffic Alert Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning Safety Alert Seat Speed limiter Rear Camera Mirror with Remote Wash Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking Adaptive Cruise Control - Advanced Automatic Parking Assist with Braking Rear Pedestrian Alert HD Surround Vision Surround Vision Recorder Head-up Display Reverse Automatic Braking Night Vision Hitch Guidance (with Hitch View)

Thoughtful, Seamless Connectivity

Thoughtful technology integration is central to the XT6’s mission of offering a seamless and intuitive in-vehicle experience. It elevates connectivity to a new threshold for Cadillac, with some of the brand’s most advanced features.

The latest Cadillac user experience5 provides more ways to interface with the system, including one-touch phone pairing via Near Field Communication and a new rotary controller with intuitive jog functionality. And when it comes to plugging in, all models come with six USB ports2 (two for each row of seats).

Additional available driver support and connectivity technologies include:

Personalization — user profiles stored in the Cloud 6 allow customers to access their custom profile in other properly equipped GM vehicles.

allow customers to access their custom profile in other properly equipped GM vehicles. Updated navigation7 functionality with natural address entry.

Capable of supporting SiriusXM 360L.

4G LTE Wi-Fi® hotspot (includes 3GB or three months of data, whichever comes first)

Apple CarPlay 9 and Android Auto 10 for compatible smartphones.

and Android Auto for compatible smartphones. Next-generation, 15-watt wireless charging

Teen Driver.

FEATURE FOCUS: ROTARY CONTROLLER WITH NEW JOG FUNCTION The XT6’s rotary controller with new jog function is a first for Cadillac and is designed to complement hard buttons and steering wheel controls, making it even easier to navigate the UX on the HD 8-inch-diagonal color touchscreen display. It builds on the technology introduced on the XT4, adding the jog function to allow the user to tilt the knob — similar to a joystick — to easily navigate between the items on the touchscreen display.

Design Distinction

The foundation for the XT6’s expressive design is its strong proportions, with distinct personas for the Premium Luxury and Sport models.

“The XT6 is unmistakably Cadillac,” said Andrew Smith, executive director of global Cadillac design. “It reinterprets our design language in a unique way, with the Premium Luxury and Sport models adding more sophisticated or aggressive character depending on preference.”

Bright Galvano exterior accents distinguish the Premium Luxury model, while the XT6 Sport is defined by darker accents and more aggressive, performance-inspired details, including available 21-inch wheels. Both models feature advanced lighting technology, including vertically emphasized LED signatures. Two headlamp variants are offered: a standard bi-function LED projector design or an available, performance LED headlamp system with a three-element projector array.

XT6 PREMIUM LUXURY DESIGN FEATURES XT6 SPORT DESIGN FEATURES Bright Galvano finish on the grille, side window moldings and roof rails. Unique front and rear fascias with red taillight lenses. Through-fascia exhaust outlets. Specific 20-inch wheels. Black grille with a specific, V-Series-inspired pattern; black window moldings and roof rails. Unique front and rear fascias with tinted neutral-density (clear) taillight lenses. Through-fascia exhaust outlets. 20-inch wheels are standard, with 21-inch wheels available.

Driving Dynamics and Propulsion

The XT6’s driving experience offers a rewarding balance of responsiveness and refinement, with a feeling of solidity that enhances driver confidence. Those qualities are uniquely distilled between the Premium Luxury and Sport models, with a greater emphasis on road isolation in the Premium Luxury and a greater feeling of agility dialed into the Sport’s chassis tuning.

Customer-selectable drive modes allow the XT6 to adapt even better to driver preferences and changing road conditions. The modes are uniquely calibrated to support the characteristics of the Premium Luxury or Sport models.

AWD is available on Premium Luxury and standard on XT6 Sport. The Sport model features a Sport Control active twin-clutch AWD design that helps enhance the driving experience with active yaw control. Sport models also feature Continuous Damping Control active handling and a faster steering ratio that is tuned to support a more enthusiast-level driving feel, with increased feedback and greater overall responsiveness.

The XT6’s sophisticated driving dynamics are powered by a 3.6L DOHC V-6 engine estimated at 310 horsepower (231 kW) backed by a nine-speed automatic transmission featuring next-generation Electronic Precision Shift. To enhance fuel efficiency, Active Fuel Management technology enables V-4 operation when V-6 power is not required.

Coming Soon

The 2019 XT6 makes its public debut at the North American International Auto Show Jan. 14-27 in Detroit. It will be manufactured in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and available for ordering this spring. Pricing and additional information will be announced closer to the start of production.

1Safety or driver assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. The driver should remain attentive to traffic, surroundings and road conditions at all times. Visibility, weather and road conditions may affect feature performance. Read the vehicle’s owner’s manual for more important safety limitations and information.

2Not compatible with all devices.

3The system wirelessly charges one PMA- or Qi-compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see my.cadillac.com/learn or consult your carrier.

4Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution.

5Cadillac Infotainment System functionality varies by model. Full functionality requires compatible Bluetooth and smartphone, and USB connectivity for some devices.

6Requires active service plan. Services are subject to user terms and limitations and vary by vehicle models. Visit onstar.com for details. Availability subject to change.

7Map coverage available in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada.

8Service varies with conditions and location. Requires active service plan and paid AT&T data plan. Visit onstar.com for details and limitations.

9Vehicle user interface is a product of Apple and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires compatible iPhone and data plan rates apply. Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc. Siri, iPhone and iTunes are trademarks for Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

10Vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play and an Android compatible smartphone running Android™ 5.0 Lollipop or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC.

11Always use seat belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See your vehicle Owner’s Manual for more information.

2020 CADILLAC XT6 SPECIFICATIONS (NORTH AMERICA)

FUEL TANK CAPACITY

19 gal. / 72 liters (FWD)

22 gal. / 83 liters (AWD)

ENGINE

Type: 3.6L V-6 DOHC VVT with Direct Injection Bore & Stroke (in / mm): 3.74 x 3.37 / 95 x 85.8 Block Material: Cast aluminum w/ cast-in-place iron bore liners Cylinder Head Material: Cast aluminum Valvetrain: Dual-overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder, continuous variable valve timing Fuel Delivery: Direct, high-pressure fuel injection with electronic throttle control Horsepower

(hp / kW @ rpm): 310 / 229 @ 6600 (est.) Torque

(lb.-ft. / Nm @ rpm): 271 / 373 @ 5000 (est.)

TRANSMISSION & AXLE

Type: Nine-speed automatic with Electronic Precision Shift Gear Ratios (:1): First 4.69 Second 3.31 Third 3.01 Fourth 2.44 Fifth 1.92 Sixth 1.44 Seventh 1.00 Eighth 0.75 Nine 0.62 Reverse 2.96 Final Drive Ratio: 3.49

CHASSIS & SUSPENSION

Front Suspension: MacPherson strut with direct-acting stabilizer bar; Continuous Damping Control with Sport mode Rear Suspension: Five-link independent; coil springs with stabilizer bar; Continuous Damping Control with Sport mode Steering Type: Electric variable-effort power steering with Active Return Assist Turning Circle

(ft. / m): 39.1 / 11.9 (20-in. wheels) 39 / 11.88 (21-in. wheels) Brake Type: Four-wheel-disc with ABS; Duralife brake rotors and low-drag brake calipers Brake Rotor Size (in / mm): Front: 12.6 x 1.9 / 321 x 30

Rear: 12.4 x 0.9 / 315 x 23 Wheel Size: 20-in. aluminum (std.) 21-in. aluminum (avail. on Sport) Tire Size: P235/55R20 all-season P265/45R21 all-season

EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase

(in. / mm): 112.7 / 2863 Overall Length

(in. / mm): 198.8 / 5050 Overall Width

(in. / mm): 77.3 / 1964 Overall Height

(in. / mm): 68.9 / 1750 (w/o luggage rack) 70.2 / 1784 (incl. luggage rack) Track (in. mm): 66.4 / 1686 (front) 66.2 / 1682 (rear) Ground Clearance (in. / mm): 6.65 / 169

INTERIOR DIMENSIONS

Headroom (in / mm): Front: 39.8 / 1010 (with sunroof) 2nd row: 39.1 / 993 (with sunroof) 3rd row: 37.2 / 945 (with sunroof) Legroom (in. / mm): Front: 41.2 / 1046 2nd row: 39.1 / 994 3rd row: 29.5 / 750 Shoulder Room (in. / mm): Front: 58.3 / 1482 2nd row: 57.4 / 1459 3rd row: 53.5 / 1360 Hip Room (in. / mm): Front: 56.1 / 1424 2nd row: 55.7 / 1416 3rd row: 39.5 / 1003

WEIGHTS, CAPACITIES & CARGO VOLUME

Curb Weight (lb. / kg): Premium Luxury FWD: 4441 / 2014 Premium Luxury AWD: 4644 / 2106 Sport AWD: 4690 / 2127 Cargo Volume (cu. ft. / L)^: 78.7 / 2228 (behind first row) 43.1 / 1220 (behind second row) 12.6 / 356 (behind third row) Trailering Capacity (lb. / kg)±: 4000 / 1814

^Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution. ±Before you buy a vehicle or use it for trailering, carefully review the Trailering section of the Owner’s Manual.