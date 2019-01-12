In an effort to stay faithful to its commitment to pit BMW performance cars against their rivals, or against Audi RS cars, really, CarWow put the rare E92 M3 GTS against the all-powerful B7 RS4 Avant.

If you can recall, the series started with the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S facing the BMW M5 Competition in a drag strip. The following week, Mat Watson then got an E30 M3 and put it head to head against the RS2 – an iconic matchup that takes you back to the '90s. After that, it's time for the next-generation model of both performance cars: the E46 M3 versus the RS4 B5.

12 Photos

The previous races have differing results, mostly in favor of the BMWs. The results weren't absolute, though, as we all know that drag races depend on the condition of the car (and tires), as well as the relative skill of the driver. As for this one, which do you think between the E92 M3 GTS and RS4 B7 Avant would cross the finish line first? Let's crunch the numbers here.

The E92 M3 GTS, the lighter and rarer version of the fourth-generation M3s, is powered by a naturally-aspirated V8 engine that's capable of producing a maximum output of 444 horsepower. It sends power to the rear wheels via an automatic gearbox but its main selling point is its weight saving of 136 kilograms (300 pounds) when compared to the standard M3s.

As for the Audi, well, it's almost a common ground as the RS4 B7 is also powered by a naturally-aspirated V8 that's rated at 420 hp. It has a major advantage, though – its Quattro all-wheel-drive system. However, it's heavier than the M3 and has a manual gearbox, so the results would really depend on the driver... or not.

Watch the race on top of this page and see why traction is very important in a drag race.

Source: CarWow via Youtube