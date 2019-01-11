If you’re spending more than $300,000 on a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, what’s a couple grand more to add a few custom, bespoke options? You know, make it your own. After all, there’s nothing more embarrassing than finding out someone else has the EXACT same six-figure ultra-luxury crossover as you.

According to Bloomberg, Cullinan (and Rolls-Royce buyers as a whole) customers are doing just this. In fact, not a single Rolls-Royce Cullinan has been sold in its standard form, per the business publication. No surprise, really, given the British brand offers a myriad of options for its latest model. Buyers can choose from kitschy items such as a gold-plated Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament or embossed door panels to a power glass divider or a pair of leather seats that slide out of the rear cargo area to create an ultra-luxurious tailgating experience. And this is before diving into the custom exterior and interior colors Rolls will surely add to the car for the right amount of money.

Customer embracement of vehicle personalization is boding well for Rolls-Royce, too, and Bloomberg reports that the brand is seeing bespoke options add almost 40 percent to the purchase price of new Rolls-Royce models. In fact, the brand recently hired an additional 100 employees to its bespoke department in order to ensure demand for custom variants of its vehicles are being met.

More importantly, though, it seems the first individual to purchase a standard, run-of-the-mill Cullinan will hold the keys to a vehicle as rare and unique as that of a heavily optioned, bespoke model.

Source: Bloomberg