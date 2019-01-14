The long wait is over – this is the 2020 Toyota Supra. For real, in the sheet metal. Unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show, the new Supra revives one of the market’s most iconic nameplates. But with a name as big as Supra, this new coupe has big shoes to fill. So does it?

On the surface, this new Supra is something different entirely. It looks more like a Porsche 911 than it does an Mk4. But under the hood, this new version has a lot in common with the predecessor that shares the same name.

Exterior

Outside of name, you probably wouldn’t know these two cars are part of the same lineage. The new Supra is visually a dramatic departure from the outgoing Mk4. For 2020, it draws most of its inspiration from the FT-1 concept, not any of the classics.

Up front, it has an aggressively pointed nose, similar to the styling we saw on the FT-1. The only major difference is the arrival of an extra grille slat directly underneath, which tones down the impressive honker significantly. The headlights, though, are almost identical to the FT-1, as is the lower carbon fiber front diffuser and the double bubble roof.

The 2020 Supra follows the same strategy out back. Instead of looking to the Mk4 for inspiration, it borrows almost all of its cues from the FT-1 concept exclusively – minus the dramatic wing. The new Supra wears a subtle lip spoiler, sharp, LED taillights, and a centrally mounted lower brake light feature, just like the FT-1. Alongside the Mk4, these look like two very different cars.

Interior

Unlike the interior of the Mk4, the 2020 Toyota Supra’s cabin is pretty barren. If you squint hard enough, you might be able to make out the subtle cockpit-centric carryover and point out the similarities between the current three-spoke steering wheel and the previous one. But the new Supra’s interior isn’t anywhere as dramatic as the previous model.

The Supra’s most damning feature is the noticeable BMW iDrive infotainment system. It looks like it was ripped directly from the i8 – Toyota didn’t even attempt to disguise the iPad-style infotainment screen or the iDrive controller. This is a far cry from the Mk4 – but there are some redeeming qualities.

The digital instrument cluster looks like it’s nicely integrated and loaded with Toyota-specific performance features. There’s a lot of black leather and carbon fiber trim pieces, which help enhance the otherwise basic nature of the cabin. And the so-called “racing-inspired seats” look superb – though, we’ll reserve judgment until we actually sit in them.

Performance

Now on to the juicy bits. Even though these cars are very different visually, on paper, they’re surprisingly similar. The 2020 Supra comes powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine from BMW. It comes paired to an eight-speed automatic exclusively – sorry, no manual – and produces 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. Unlike the Mk4, though, this Supra is electronically limited to a top speed of 155 miles per hour.

The Mk4 Supra was also powered by a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine, but in its base form it was naturally aspirated and produced just 220 hp and 210 lb-ft of torque. The iconic 2JZ 3.0-liter engine arrived later, producing 320 hp and 315 lb-ft of torque. In its most powerful iteration, the Mk4 Supra could sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 4.9 seconds, and on to a top speed of around 180 mph.

