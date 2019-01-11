2019 is upon us, and with it comes another car pack for Xbox One gamers racing in the world of Forza Motorsport 7. Not only is the release timed (somewhat) with the new year, it’s also linked to the big Barrett-Jackson auto auction in Arizona which is just around the corner. Specifically, festivities in Scottsdale kick off tomorrow, but gamers will have to wait until January 15 to go sim racing with these latest collectible classics.

“Barrett-Jackson and the Forza racing franchise are major drivers of the international car culture,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Barrett-Jackson helps enthusiasts fulfill their high-octane dreams through the greatest collector car events in the world. Forza gives enthusiasts the opportunity to enjoy rare cars through a virtual experience. We’re honored to work with Microsoft’s Turn 10 Studios to join those two worlds through a fantastic, fun game that will inspire a new generation to be part of the car culture.”

6 Photos

What all does this package include? Sim racers will get to taste some crazy one-off creations like the custom 1932 Ford called Double Down, or get behind the wheel of a high-dollar classic Plymouth Hemi Cuda convertible. The ultra-rare 1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra race car is included, and for vintage off-road fans there’s even an old-school Ford Bronco. There are seven vehicles total in the pack, and though some might seem the stuff of fiction, all the cars featured real. Furthermore, each one has either crossed the auction block at Barrett-Jackson, or was owned by someone at the company.

As with most car packs, this one isn’t a freebie. Folks who already have a Forza Motorsport 7 Car Pass won’t have to pay extra, but the rest of us will. Pricing hasn’t been announced, but with the pack debuting in just a few days, we won’t have long to wait.

Source: Forza Motorsport, Barrett-Jackson