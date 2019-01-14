The Ford Explorer Sport is dead. In its stead is the 2020 Ford Explorer ST, a high-horsepower variant of the Blue Oval’s redesigned three-row crossover.

Equipped with a 400-hp twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine, the Explorer ST is able to scoot itself to a top speed of 143 miles per hour, per Ford. As in the run-of-the-mill 2020 Explorer, the ST comes standard with a 10-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel-drive is also standard. Hopefully, Ford will offer a rear-wheel-drive Explorer ST in the future so we can live our dream of drifting this three-row crossover with our family in tow.

While the extra grunt of the six-cylinder engine is enticing, consumers looking for greater lateral performance can check the option box for either the ST Street or ST Track packages. Both add 21-inch wheels, red brake calipers, and higher-performing brakes to the mix.

Regardless, every Explorer ST includes a Sport driving mode that adds extra heft to the power-steering system, improves throttle response, alters the transmission mapping, and plugs additional engine noise into the cabin.

Visually, the ST benefits from model-specific cues such as a black mesh-pattern grille and black tailgate applique, as well as special lower fascia and side-panel elements and roof rack rails. Meanwhile, the interior adds a flat-bottom steering wheel, special floor mats, and more bolstered leather seats with contrast stitching.

Although Ford is not yet sharing pricing details for the ST, we expect it to be one of the most expensive 2020 Explorer trims, as the high-performance model comes standard with high-end kit such as a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, trailer tow package, and Ford’s Active Park Assist 2.0 automatic parking system that allows the ST to park itself both parallelly and perpendicularly without driver intervention.

Source: Ford