The Nissan Titan and Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro aren't the trucks you usually expect to see in a drag race because neither one is very boisterous about advertising its straight-line performance. Still, if you have access to them, there's no reason not to put the pedal down like The Fast Lane Truck does in this video.

The Toyota packs a 5.7-liter V8 that pumps out 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque and six-speed automatic gearbox. The TRD Pro benefits from a different exhaust that has a pair of black chrome tips, and the new pipes give the truck quite a growl, especially in comparison to the Nissan's raspier engine note.

The Titan has a 5.6-liter V8 under the hood that makes 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque. It runs through a seven-speed automatic.

As the similar specs suggest, neither one of these trucks runs away to victory on the drag strip. The hosts do two runs, and they swap pickups between races to lessen the impact of driver skill.

As a teaser, we can admit that the Nissan narrowly wins the first race. It appears that the extra gear in the transmission gives the Titan an advantage off the line. The truck takes a slight lead early but is only about a half a truck length ahead at the finish line.

In addition to the drag race, the Tacoma TRD Pro also goes through an articulation test where half of the truck drives up a 20-degree incline until the driver side rear tire is off the ground. The pickup can really flex and beats other off-road-oriented models like the Nissan Titan Pro-4X, Ram Rebel, and GMC Sierra AT4.

Source: The Fast Lane Truck via YouTube