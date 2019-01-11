Crossovers and SUVs of all shapes and sizes are the bread and butter for many automakers and it’s especially true for luxury brands such as Mercedes-Benz. It’s the reason why the Germans are expanding their portfolio with the addition of the GLK-esque boxy GLB and have decided to make their first proper electric vehicle a crossover with the EQ C.

Giving people what they want, Mercedes is also preparing a new installment of its flagship SUV. The revamped GLS will be unveiled in the second half of 2019 as per an official product roadmap published a few months ago. Since we still have quite some time to go, the Daimler company is not quite ready yet to take off some of the disguise, hence why this production-bodied test vehicle is still wearing a lot of mascara.

The camouflage can’t hide the sheer size of the revamped GLS, which by comparison makes that fourth-gen VW Golf look like a kei car. We’re exaggerating to make a point, but with the midsize GLE growing in size for its newest installment, you can rest assured the GLS will get a bump in size so that the two won’t overlap.

Being the S-Class of SUVs, the GLS will have all the luxury and tech toys Mercedes can possibly cram into a vehicle. Spy shots have shown the three-pointed star will go after the likes of the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a high-end version set to be part of the Maybach family, likely with the GLS 600 and GLS 680 badges as hinted in a recent trademark filing.

Going up against the BMW X7, the overhauled GLS will ride on the same platform as the smaller GLE and is going to be offered with the latest crop of six- and eight-cylinder engines. Spy shots have also revealed a new “63” variant is being prepared, but that will come later in the life cycle with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 delivering somewhere in the region of 600 horsepower.

As to when we’ll see the new GLS in its fullsize luxury SUV glory, Mercedes could organize a premiere on its home turf at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. If not, the Los Angeles Auto Show in the second half of November seems like a safe guess. As usual, an online reveal could precede the public debut.

Video: walkoARTvideos / YouTube